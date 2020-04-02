Tamil Nadu Cop Wears Coronavirus-Themed Helmet, Shield and Mace to Spread Awareness About COVID-19; See Pics

Tamil Nadu Cop Wears Coronavirus-Themed Helmet (Photo Credits: ANI)

Chennai, April 2: In the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in India, a Police Inspector in Tamil Nadu was seen spreading awareness in a unique way by using several coronavirus-themed props. According to a tweet by ANI, Police Inspector Rajesh Babu was seen wearing a coronavirus-themed helmet & carrying 'coronavirus shield & mace'. The Inspector visited different markets in Villivakkam area of Chennai to spread awareness about the disease.

On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu reported 110 new COVID-19 positive cases - nearly double than the number a day before - across 15 districts. With this, the total number of infected people in the state climbed to 234. Reports inform that the new cases were people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi. From Wearing COVID-19 Helmet to Riding Horse Painted With Images of Virus, Cops Get Creative to Raise Awareness About the Pandemic.

Take a Look at the Pics:

Tamil Nadu: Wearing a #coronavirus-themed helmet & carrying 'coronavirus shield & mace', Police Inspector Rajesh Babu visits different markets in Villivakkam area of Chennai to spread awareness about the disease. pic.twitter.com/cvpvtzOzMh — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2020

In Tamil Nadu, as many as 6.88 lakh individuals residing in 182,815 houses in 16 districts in the state have been surveyed under the Coronavirus Containment Plan. On Wednesday, the state government said that 688,473 individuals were surveyed till March 31 under the plan to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In India, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in India reached 1,965 on Wednesday with 50 deaths in the country due to COVID-19. The Union Health Ministry informed that the number of positive cases witnessed a spike with as many as 131 COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours.