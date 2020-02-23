Minneapolis Museum's Neoclassical Columns Covered With 2,400 Life Jackets Worn by Refugees Portraying Migrant Crisis (See Pictures)

Minneapolis Museum's Neoclassical columns covered in multi-coloured life jackets (Photo Credits: Minneapolis Institute of Art Twitter)

The Minneapolis Institute of Art's neoclassical columns is covered with thousands of multi-coloured life jackets which were worn by refugees. The columns which anyway stand out have now become a great attraction. The life jackets are a part of an art installation called 'Safe Passage'. It was installed by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei who took life jackets once used and discarded by refugees on their journey from Turkey to Greece for the art. The jackets were originally donated to Ai by authorities of Lesbos in Greece. Video of French Artist Céleste Boursier-Mougenot's Unique Art Installation Involving Bowls Drifting on Flowing Water 'Liquide Liquide' is a Treat to Watch And Hear!

Minnesota has the largest number of refugees per capita of any state in the US, according to the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota. Hence, the museum said it wanted to bring the work to Minneapolis. It is a travelling artwork and recently came to the institute from Boston's Institute of Contemporary Art. The exhibition aims to highlight artistic responses to migration, immigration and forced displacement. Artwork Made of Moose Poop! Excellent Excrement Art by Maine Woman Goes Viral, View Pics.

'Safe Passage' puts on display the dangerous journey migrants undertook in Europe. The artwork first debuted in 2016 in Berlin following which the installation was kept in different European cities. In Minnesota, the work is a part of the exhibit called 'When Home Won't Let You Stay: Art and Migration'. Banksy’s Self-Shredding Painting ‘Love Is in the Bin’ Goes on Display in Germany.

Minneapolis Institute of Art's Neoclassical Columns Covered in Life Jackets:

#WhenHomeWontLetYouStay opening Sun 2/23 at Mia "is a harrowing response to today’s most urgent humanitarian crisis: the migration, immigration and forced displacement of millions of people because their homes are no longer safe"-@bebopified for @MinnPost https://t.co/tWRaP2Xj9p pic.twitter.com/mhSJu6eDI6 — Minneapolis Institute of Art (@artsmia) February 21, 2020

When Home Won't Let You Stay: Art and Migration:

Powerful images on the front of the ⁦⁦@artsmia⁩. Looking forward to taking in this exhibit on #Refugees pic.twitter.com/qFUCyWAWL1 — Debbie Swanson (@DebbieSwanson4) February 22, 2020

A Life Inside Each Jacket:

Visit ⁦@artsmia⁩ When Home Won’t Let You Stay. Consider each person. pic.twitter.com/lrneECWVQk — Fran Megarry (@FranMegarry) February 22, 2020

Gabriel Ritter, curator and head of contemporary art at the museum said that the jackets which are 2,400 in all create an impact even on pedestrians. CNN quoted him as saying, "My hope is that this does stop people in their tracks and force people to think, and does implicate people in the decisions they make. Because here in Minnesota, these are very much our friends, our neighbours, the people we live with as part of our communities." The installation was debuted in the US amidst rising refugee tensions in the country. Last year, the Trump administration announced plans to cut the number of refugees to up to 18,000.