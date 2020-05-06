Moms Flashing Boobs to Their Breastfed Babies in Latest TikTok Trend Receive The Most Incredible Reactions! Watch These Cute Viral Videos to Keep Lockdown Blues at Bay

Breastfed babies new TikTok trend (Photo Credits: TikTok)

Amongst all the other trends that have recently taken over TikTok, this one might just be the cutest. In the current situation, viral videos from this new trend will work like an endorphin boost. In this TikTok trend, moms flash their boobs to their breastfed babies to elicit a reaction from them and it is the most incredible thing you will see today! Moms are seen flashing to the babies while filming their funny reaction. You'll see the babies' faces light up in joy with their eyes open all wide as they move towards their mothers and you'll want to just go and hug them! Watching a little one all excited for something has to be the most blessed thing on earth. Just like our favourite food cheers us up, these babies grin in glee when they see their mom's boobs.

The trend sees them making videos with the song "Drop 'Em Out" by Wheeler Walker, Jr. playing in the background. In some of the videos, the babies are seen leaving their daddies to reach out to their food. At present when the whole world is braving the coronavirus pandemic, these mommies have taken it upon themselves to keep your lockdown blues away and we cannot thank these TikTok moms enough!

Lockdown has seen some of the best TikTok trends like people making Dalgona coffee. Recently people on the internet were making Money Heist's inspector Raquel's signature messy pencil bun and it was really fun! You may have seen Money Heist memes and jokes all over social media, but women (and men LOL) on TikTok have created a trend where they put their hair into the messy pencil bun just like Inspector Murillo in Netflix's Money Heist with the funniest results.