The year of 2021 does not seem to be looking too great, at least in the first month, with some disasters continuing. Days after Indonesia's Mt Semeru erupted with smoke and thick ash, Europe's largest active volcano, Mt Etna has followed. Mount Etna in Italy sent out streams of hot red lava after sudden volcanic activity here on January 19, late night. Thankfully, there was no habitat in the nearby valley, but hot fumes of ash covered the regions nearby. Soon, pictures and videos of hot lava eruption from Mount Etna were shared online. While the visuals from Indonesia's Semeru eruption were terrifying, Mt Etna looks spectacular.

Mount Etna had last erupted recently in December 2020 as well. It was showing about moderate activity, before it erupted on late Monday night. Etna is the largest of Italy's three active volcanoes which also include Stromboli, on the Sicilian island, and Mount Vesuvius near Naples which last erupted in 1944. It is also a popular tourist destination attracting hikers eager to see the extraordinary lava flows glowing orange at night. Pictures and videos of the volcanic explosion and hot magma flowing towards the mountain have been shared online. Smiling Volcano in 2020? Old Video of Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Forming a Smiley Face During Eruption Has Resurfaced on Social Media.

There has been no damage to anyone or property. Local authorities issued an ash warning after the pieces of the black stuff were found in the surrounding regions.

