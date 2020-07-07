One of the greatest players of his generation and former Indian skipper MS Dhoni celebrates his 39th birthday today (July 7, 2020). Wishes are pouring in for the wicket-keeper batsman and apart from the Indian cricket fraternity and fans all around the globe, the world cup winner also received warm birthday greetings from Mumbai Police, who also had a special message which everyone needs to see. MS Dhoni Birthday: Sudarsan Pattnaik Pays Tribute to Former Indian Captain With His Amazing Sand Art (View Post).

On MS Dhoni’s 39th birthday, Mumbai Police shared a tweet wishing the former Indian skipper on his special day. ‘Do it the ‘Mahi Way’ - Stay ‘Not Out’, Stay Cool & Stump #coronavirus. Happy Birthday, Captain Cool,’ they captioned their post. The image featured a stadium with a cricket bat, stumps, ball and gloves along with the words MSD written on it. MS Dhoni Helicopter Shot: Chennai Super Kings Posts Kids Version of Famous Dhoni Stroke As Captain Cool Turns 39 (Watch Video).

However, Mumbai Police put a classic twist on the tweet as they usually. Below the letters ‘MSD’ which is an abbreviation to describe MS Dhoni, Mumbai Police wrote ‘Maintain Social Distancing’, encouraging everyone to follow the necessary protocols which are put forward during these difficult times.

See Post

This is not the first time, that the twitter account of Mumbai Police had a witty take while wishing celebrities on their birthday. Mumbai Police are using these birthday greetings as a platform to make everyone aware of the current situation in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic and encourage them to observe the required guidelines.

MS Dhoni is not very much active on social media but on his birthday, fans and team-mates alike have flooded the micro-blogging sites with wishes for the former Indian skipper. The 39-year-old is currently on sabbatical but is expected to be back on the field in the upcoming edition of IPL.

