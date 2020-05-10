Mumbai: Video Shows Overcrowded Ward Inside KEM Hospital, Two Patients Kept on One Bed

Visuals from KEM hospital ward (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai, May 10: Days a video showing COVID-19 patients surrounded by dead bodies in BMC-run Sion hospital emerged, another clip showing an overcrowded ward inside Mumbai's KEM hospital is doing round on social media platforms. The video, reportedly shot by a journalist, also shows a dead body of coronavirus victim wrapped in black plastic lying outside the ward at KEM hospital. Video Shows Dead Bodies Lying Beside Living Patients in Sion Hospital, BMC Orders Probe.

Patients and their relatives are seen sitting close to each other inside the ward with almost no concern for transmission. Social distancing is not seen inside the ward. Two or more patients can be seen occupying one bed. Many patients and their kin can be seen lying on the floor owing to the shortage of beds. The short clip further shows a dead body lying outside the ward. BMC Mandates 100% Attendance for All its Employees in Offices, On-Field Duty Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

Screenshot of Tweet With Video Showing Overcrowded Ward at KEM Hospital:

Screenshot of video shot inside KEM hospital (Photo Credits: Twitter)

"Once again, the condition of most important KEM hospital is very serious. Patients are just lying. Doctors and medical staff are trying hard but no proper care. No social distancing. Single ward is packed beyond capacity. I did not find a place to walk. I urgently appeal to the government to help them soon," journalist Sudhakar Nadar, who shot the video, told a news channel. KEM Hospital Dr Hemant Deshmukh said the video is not of COVID-19 ward.

"We have a huge patient load coming with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) in casualty. This area is the isolation ward. Patients coming here are stabilised, treatments are done and throat swabs are taken for the report. They are shifted to either COVID-positive or COVID-negative wards depending on their reports," he was quoted as saying.

Earlier, a video allegedly taken inside a COVID-19 ward at the civic-run Sion hospital went viral. The video showed bodies of patients lying next to those who are under treatment. After the video emerged, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ordered an inquiry and removed hospital Dean Pramod Ingle from his post.