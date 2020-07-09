A Muslim woman in Minnesota received her drink at a Starbucks outlet with 'ISIS' written on the cup. She has filed a discrimination charge against Target Starbucks barista for writing questionable content and not her name. Her name is Aishah and wanted to be only known by her first name for safety purposes. The 19-year-old filed a charge to the Minnesota Department of Human Rights on Monday and is being represented by the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN). Reportedly, when Aishah questioned it, a manager defending the staff member asked, "What's the issue? People get their names wrong all the time." However, she was given a new drink and a $25 (£20) gift card before she left the store but she wants the employees involved to be fired. Starbucks Employee Gets Fired For Writing 'PIG' on Oklahoma Police Officer's Cup But Daughter Supports the Insult and Thanks Them (Check Viral Tweets)

ISIS is a commonly used acronym for the Islamic State terrorist group. This is not the first time Starbucks came under the scanner for objectionable writings. Last year, a cashier at a Starbucks outlet in Philadelphia printed 'ISIS' on the bill of three Muslim men instead of their names.

At a press conference on Monday, Aishah said, "When I first received the drink, I was in shock that in this day and age, something like this could be written. The word that was written on the drink is a word that shatters the Muslim reputation all around the world." CAIR-MN demanded that the Starbucks employees involved in the incident should be fired and be provided additional training.

Muslim Woman Received Starbucks Drink With 'ISIS' Written on Her Cup:

A Muslim Woman ordered a coffee from Starbucks. Her name is Aisha but before she could tell her name, a Starbucks employee had already written ISIS on her cup Strubucks's response: it was an “unfortunate mistake.” accompanied w/ no action STOP GIVING YOUR MONEY TO STARBUCKS!! pic.twitter.com/pzr0egDmdN — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) July 7, 2020

Aishah said that incident occurred on July 1, at the St. Paul-Midway Target Starbucks. While placing the order she was also wearing a face mask due to COVID-19 pandemic and repeated her name to the employee who was taking orders. She added that she did not spell it out. After Printing ‘ISIS’ in Philadelphia, Starbucks Scrawled ‘Hippo’ on UK Customer’s Cookies & Cream Frappuccino Cup.

Aishah added, "The moment I saw it, I was overwhelmed with a lot of emotions. I felt belittled and so humiliated. This is a word that shatters the Muslim reputation all over the world. I cannot believe that in this day and age, something like this can be considered acceptable. It isn't okay." She further said, "When she asked for my name, I slowly repeated it multiple times. There is absolutely no way she could have heard it as ISIS. Aishah is not an unknown name and I repeated it multiple times."

Aishah Wants Starbuck's Target Employees Involved to be Fired:

Responding to the incident, A Target spokesperson was quoted as saying, "We are very sorry for this guest's experience at our store and immediately apologised to her when she made our store leaders aware of the situation. We have investigated the matter and believe that it was not a deliberate act but an unfortunate mistake that could have been avoided with a simple clarification. We're taking appropriate actions with the team member, including additional training, to ensure this does not occur again." Reportedly, a spokesperson for Starbucks told CNN that this Starbucks is located inside a Target, entirely run and operated by Target.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2020 09:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).