Mumbai, April 14: The RNLI had to rescue an OnlyFans model who was trapped by the tide while taking naked pictures of herself inside a cave. As the tide abruptly drew closer, Michaela Ogilvie was snapping pictures of herself in her pants. The latter recalled how she ended up trapped in the cave as she remarked, I saw the tide coming in and I thought how could I have been so stupid?

Ogilvie was creating content and capturing some NSFW pictures, when she noticed that the choppy tides had barred her departure off the beach and realised she had made a frightening mistake. Madhya Pradesh: 2 Girls Venture into Flooded Pench River for Taking Selfies, Rescued; Watch Video.

The sea had completely surrounded the cave, making it impossible for me to escape, she stated. I pondered whether I could scale the cliffs as I looked at them. I then turned to face the cave, thinking, ‘If I stay here, it will fill with water, and I could drown’, she added.

She dialled 999 for assistance while being trapped inside the cave on the beach as the water level rose. Fortunately, the RNLI was able to dispatch a boat quickly to pick her up and transport her to safety.

Michaela expressed her gratitude to the RNLI for helping her on Instagram and told her followers that she will be more prepared before going to a shoot from now on. WATCH: Strangers Rush to Help Motorcyclist Trapped Underneath a Car After a Crash in South Carolina.

“I actually saw my life flash before my eyes & they were legends in responding so fast because the tide was coming in soo quick and it’s really rough today! I know where I’m fundraising for next and where I will be sending donations but in the meantime if anyone can donate to their local RNLI, I would be soo grateful! They literally made sure I am still here today! Thank you to the incredible team that just rescued me”, she wrote in her post.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2023 03:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).