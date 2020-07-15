For all those who do not like wearing clothes, here is National Nude Day for you. Nudism is very popular in the United States and hence National Nude Day is celebrated on July 14 annually. And as we observe National Nude Day 2020, people have taken to social media platforms sharing their nude pictures as a part of the celebrations with the hashtag #NationalNudeDay. While some are trying to hide their private parts in the pictures, others have left nothing for imagination. And then there a list of people who simply cannot stop sharing funny memes and hilarious nudes intending pun. Nudists are also sending Happy Nude Day wishes to fellow believers on the internet. So, here we bring to you a list of funny nude day tweets and pictures of people who are loved with the observance. Demi Rose Goes Naked for an 'Uncut' Snap on Instagram! Fans Call the XXX Pic of the British Model 'Killer'.

Nudism also called naturism is a cultural movement that practices and advocates social nudity and defends the choice of those who like to practise it, only on private properties mostlt in the US. Nudism has had a long history with many defending its benefits to the body. And people celebrate National Nudity Day by going to private places with groups of nudists to enjoy the day. Nude recreational activities are popular around the world, with some public places even being officially designated for naturists. World Naked Gardening Day 2020: History, Significance and Celebrations of Nude Gardening.

Twitterati Celebrate National Nude Day 2020!

On National Nude Day, generally, naturists clubs organise events where clothing is optional. They plan swimming pool parties or go sunbathing among other things wherein clothes are not required. Nudists believe that the human body is the most beautiful thing in its natural state and believe in being natural. The observance is placed during the middle of the summer months, particularly for a good reason. Also, nudists believe in acceptance of one's body type and don't judge for wrinkles, sagging or any other naturally occurring things in a person's body. While COVID-19 has restricted people's movement and going out in groups to celebrate the day isn't safe, well who can stop you from observing National Nude Day at home?!

