World Naked Gardening Day 2020 Date: History, Significance and Celebrations of Nude Gardening (Check Pics and Videos)

Naked gardening day (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If you love being around plants, grow new herbs at home or have a little home garden, you might want to try naked gardening? No, it is not a concept out of the blue, but today marks the celebration of World Naked Gardening Day 2020! Celebrated every year on the first Saturday of May, as the name suggests, it is about stripping off your clothes while you tend to your plants. It is practised with an aim to encourage body positivity while you are in the company of your immediate nature. On this day, we tell you a little more about its history, significance and how people celebrate it. Naturism: What Are The Benefits of Nudism? Can it Improve Your Sex Life? Find Out!

History and Significance of Naked Gardening Day

The World Naked Gardening Day was founded by Mike Storey, Nude & Natural magazine consulting editor and Jacob Gabriel, a permaculturalist. This day started as a Body Freedom Collaborative project. The very first annual World Naked Gardening Day took place on September 10, 2005. In the year 2007, the event date was shifted to the first Saturday of May.

As per the website of WNGD, gardening is at the top of the list of family-friendly activities people are most ready to consider doing nude. The day highlights that one needs to have a healthy sense towards acceptance of their own bodies in relation to the natural environment. Gardening naked is supposed to give a sense and joy of being one with the planet, who we are as humans. One is supposed to feel one with nature as they shed off their clothes and accept their own bodies. While some people say it is an activity by the nudists, the organisers disagree. "The day is meant to be funny, lighthearted and non-political," say the founders.

Check Some Pics From These Celebrations:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly 🌿 (@cantstopplanting) on May 1, 2020 at 7:20pm PDT

Watering Plants in the Buff

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NitaaaJaynee (@nitaaajaynee) on May 1, 2020 at 6:01pm PDT

It's Allowed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by steve (@le_steveo) on May 1, 2020 at 4:44am PDT

Braving The Cold

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brenna Quinlan (@brenna_quinlan) on May 1, 2020 at 5:38pm PDT

Check Some Videos of Naked Gardening:

Naked Gardening Day 2018

It could be tending your kitchen garden or on the outside, you could weed some plants or take off the leaves or just water them, but the idea is to shed off your clothes while doing the chores. Ever since the lockdown and social distancing, more people are taking up gardening as an activity these days, so how about giving this naked gardening a try?