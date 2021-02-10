We don't know how long Bridgerton is going to stay in people's head, but we do no its charm is not ending anytime soon. Recently the sex scenes of the popular Netflix show went viral and even landed on XXX website and now the sale of Four-Poster beds have skyrocketed because of the steamy scenes in the ancient England-based show. Lizzy Talbot, the intimacy coordinator who choreographed all of the steamy sex scenes for "Bridgerton," told Insider that the sale of four-poster beds "has rocketed in England in the past month".

England's Regency era based show Bridgerton features some of the hottest sex scenes between the characters Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor, and Simon Basset, played by Regé-Jean Page who btw has landed a role as the next James Bond. The beds that have vertical columns at each corner of the bed is going viral and almost everyone wants to have it. Bridgerton: Makers of Netflix Show to Treat Fans with a Special Announcement by the End of the Week.

Bridgerton broke Netflix but now sex scenes from the show have now taken over XXX porn sites leaving lead actors Phoebe and Regé-Jean horrified. The period drama turned out to be a sexy hit of 2021 but clips from the beautiful novel-based show have been found on XXX porn sites. Illegal nude sex videos from the historic play have garnered hundreds of thousands of views on adult video streaming platforms, making Netflix executives struggling to get rid of the unauthorized footage. While it is not clear if it is sites like xnxx.com or Ponhub.com that are hosting these videos but they have been caught the attention of the authorities, leaving the stars of "Bridgerton" horrified despite the massive success of their Netflix show.

The main reason it was loved by fans was, of course, the storyline which was vintage yet modern. It starred Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony, Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton and many others. From romance, erotica, unrequited love, feminism, LGBTQ+ inclusion and more, season one had everything one could possibly imagine. After watching the first season, fans were all the over the internet demanding season two. And as a surprise, the makers did confirm that Bridgerton 2 is on the cards. So, before B2 arrives, here's all you need to know about the upcoming season.

