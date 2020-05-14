New Zealand Opens Lockdown in Alert Level 2: From Mayor Bungee Jumping to Others Meeting Their Families, Here's How Residents Celebrated The Ease of Restrictions (Check Pics and Videos)

New Zealanders celebrate ease of lockdown (Photo Credits: Twitter)

As the cases of Coronavirus continue to still rise in some parts of the world, some countries have managed to flatten the curve effectively. One among them is New Zealand, which opened up its economy starting today. The country hasn't recorded a single positive COVID-19 case in three days and opens up with Level 2 restrictions. After months of strict lockdown measures, residents were happy to indulge in some of their favourite activities, be it grabbing a cup of coffee, watching a sunset or even meeting with the family. The Mayor of Queenstown went adventurous by trying out Bungee Jumping in the famous adventure town. Pictures and videos of people reliving the good days on the outside have been shared on social media. Life in Wuhan After Coronavirus Lockdown Captured in Twitter Thread Shows How China is Coping Up With Social Distancing After COVID 19 Crisis.

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern announced at the start of the week that following strict lockdowns for almost 2 months, the country is moving to alert level 2. Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult took the plunge into level 2 quite literally. At dawn, he along with AJ Hackett Bungy NZ co-founder Henry van Asch took the plunge to open the spot for tourism. Boult was delighted to mark the reopening by taking the plunge himself early in the morning. He told reports, "That enthusiasm for local travel will bring a much-needed boost to our local economy and the thousands of locals that will benefit from the return to work this will deliver. I look forward to welcoming visitors to our district from across the country." Shanghai Disneyland Opens For Public After Months of Coronavirus Lockdown, View Pics and Videos With 'Magic of Social Distancing'.

Check Queenstown Mayor's Celebration With Bungee Jumping:

LOOK: The mayor of Queenstown, New Zealand bungee jumps to celebrate the nation’s easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions pic.twitter.com/8RKabWYvk5 — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) May 14, 2020

Other residents enjoyed their visit to their favourite coffee stores, some just going across to meet their families. Pictures of these little celebrations have been shared online.

Here's How People Celebrated:

A Good Sunrise

Good morning Auckland. Happy Level 2! pic.twitter.com/Der2xUkN52 — Dylan Reeve 💤🥨 (@DylanReeve) May 13, 2020

First Real Coffee!

Little Things

It’s the little things... walking into a cafe to buy a cuppa... and people back playing tennis. NZ in level 2 of #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/vukKQI8gkC — Craig Norenbergs (@CraigNorenbergs) May 14, 2020

First Restuarant Meal

First sit-down restaurant meal at Level 2! Good to be back!#YumChar pic.twitter.com/dxW2HnW6aS — Matthew Chan (@matthewc1465) May 14, 2020

Celebrating With Local Food

How we celebrated level 2, supporting our now open local fish n chips shop Marsic Bros. pic.twitter.com/QXVKGeUlPi — Shannon Haunui-Thompson (@SHaunui) May 14, 2020

Meeting With Grandparents

Yeah lockdown is over! Harper has not seen her grandparents and uncle since the lockdown @furbysass pic.twitter.com/EXx6PxuwIA — Chang Hung-Duncan (@ChangHung23) May 14, 2020

The Happiness to See Friends Again

in other news, NZ is in #Level2 now!!!! I can see my friends again🥰🥰🥰 — taz🥺//✨In Level 2!!!✨ (@tazyeetie) May 14, 2020

Even looking at these pictures and celebrations also fills one with happiness and hope of things getting normal again. It also conveys how happiness is in small things like coffee, good meals or just meeting up with friends and family. Let us hope, all of us will see such brighter days once the wave of COVID19 eases out. Till then, stay home and stay safe!