Newborn's Picture Becomes Internet Sensation Because of Its Annoyed Expression, Twitterati Responds With Funny Memes and Jokes

Newborn angry baby photo (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Newborn infants look so cute and if you love babies you would love watching at baby pictures. A picture of a newborn girl from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil is going viral for its expression. The mother of the child had hired a private photographer to capture the moment of her childbirth but who would have thought it would end up to be such an iconic picture. The little girl was photographed by Rodrigo Kunstmann and soon found its way on social media. The little one has a very annoyed face and people online can totally relate to its expression. People are making funny jokes and meme reactions to this newborn's picture. Woman Documents Her Baby’s Monthly Growth With PIZZA: Here Are Some Creative Baby Monthly Milestone Picture Ideas for You.

Daiane de Jesus Barbosa's daughter Isabela was born with a C-section on February 13. The doctors were trying to make the baby cry in order to check her lung function. But Isabela wasn't crying, she had just opened her eyes and gave the annoyed expression. Photographer Kunstmann was quick to take the picture which is now becoming a target of funny memes and jokes. her frown is now a sensation on the internet with users finding relatable situations to it. Baby With Down Syndrome Playfully Rubbing Spaghetti on His Belly Is the Cutest Ever, Watch Adorable Video.

Here's the Picture of Baby With Annoyed Expression:

The picture soon found its way on Twitter and people had funniest reactions to it. Check some of the funny responses on this picture.

Born in a Poor Home

When you're born into your next life and your parents are still poor 😂 — Aunty WaPhesheya (@DaUnburnt) February 19, 2020

When Someone Wakes You Up

"why you wake me up" https://t.co/IoPIrHgk5b — N U E K (@nuekkkkkkk) February 19, 2020

Wasn't Ready for This

"DID I TELL YOU I WAS READY FOR THIS ???!?!!?!" https://t.co/bqqiddMrpQ — si cantek (@m4lynd) February 19, 2020

Me to my parents because I never asked to be born https://t.co/C7KbH5aZIS — avant-garde bitch (@ysasabel) February 20, 2020

It's a Tough World to be In

When you've been in the world for 3 seconds and already realize that people aint sh!t https://t.co/usnROnbdkP — 🇿🇦Mntungwa🇿🇦 (@_s_k_1_4) February 19, 2020

Shut The Damn Lights!

woke up when someone just switch on the lights in my room https://t.co/hZK71UUHGA — ☁️ 알리야 ☁️ (@alyaabubble) February 19, 2020

Born to be a Doctor

When you're just born and parents say "mera beta to doctor banega" pic.twitter.com/Du3eB8QsMD — DILLI_dur_AST (@PATHANBLOGS) February 23, 2020

Can you also think of some funny situations to relate to this one's expression? This baby reminds us of another grumpy child who went viral. Three-week-old Luna Musa of Westerville seemed to be too upset during its baby photoshoot. And it wasn't just one picture but Luna was grumpy in all the photos. So not all babies are always smiling but they can make you smile irrespective of their expressions.