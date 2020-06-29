Nisha Guragain viral videos are extremely popular. She is one of the most popular TikTokers in India who mostly does Bollywood dance videos and Lip-Syncing videos mostly to funny or romantic audio clips. Most of her fans search for Nisha Guragain viral videos online. The young girls wear vibrant coloured sarees and dresses and make short and fun videos for TikTok mostly recreating some dance steps done by celebs. The beautiful TikTok star has garnered over 2 million followers on Instagram, and a whopping 27.9 million followers on TikTok. On Instagram, she shares beautiful pictures of herself and also uses it as a platform to reshare TikTok videos. Nisha Guragain Videos and Photos: Check out Charming Lip-Sync and Dance Videos of the TikTok Star!

Nisha Guragain's recently launched a music video, 'Romance Karoon' sang by Ritik Chouhan with Riva Arora on YouTube last month. Usually, fans are divided between lip-syncing/dancing and comedy videos but Nisha Guragain makes both. Some other famous peers of her who make Bollywood style videos are Avneet Kaur, Heer Naik, Manjul Khattar, Disha Madan, Ahsaas Channa, Nagma Mirajkar, Awez Darbar, Riyaz Ali, Garima Chaurasia and Jannat Zubair Rehmani. If you are looking for Nisha Guragain video on TikTok or simply via a Google search, you will find it under #fantastic3 and also on her TikTok id @nishaguragain. Check out some of the most-liked viral videos of Nisha Guragain:

Beautiful

Nisha Guragain Rain Video

Over 45 Million Views

Charming

Nisha Guragain in Saree

Red

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NishaGuragain (@iamnishaguragain) on Jun 11, 2020 at 5:06am PDT

Recently, CarryMinati who is known to criticise TikTokers roasted Nisha Guragain as well just like he did to Amir Siddiqui via his "YouTube vs TikTok: The End". This particular video made by CarryMinati sees him roasting TikToker Nisha Guragain for her dance moves. It has recently gone viral all over social. If you haven't watched the video, viewers discretion is advised because a lot of profanity has been used. If you want to see more of Nisha Guragain videos and photos, you can check out her Instagram id which is @iamnishaguragain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2020 01:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).