As the year 2024 comes to a close and we prepare to welcome 2025, it is the perfect time to know what the predictions for the upcoming year are and what the future might hold for us. When it comes to predictions, few clairvoyants or astrologers are as famous as Michel de Nostredame, popularly known as Nostradamus. The 16th-century astrologer, physician, and reputed seer made many predictions, many of which have come true. His list of predictions includes the Great Fire of London, the 9/11 attacks on the Twin Towers, Hitler’s rise to power, the COVID-19 pandemic, earthquakes, and more. Nostradamus was known as the ‘prophet of doom.’ His predictions continue to captivate our imaginations till date. Here is his prediction list for 2025. Baba Vanga Predictions for 2025: World War 3 in Line? From Conflict in Syria to Humans’ Possible Contact With Aliens, Here’s What the ‘Nostradamus of the Balkans’ Saw in Our Future.

Nostradamus Predictions for 2025

• Nostradamus predicted that a collapse in finances and dwindling resources could lead to the end of an ongoing conflict. Many speculate that this refers to the end of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

• He also predicted that a massive asteroid would come dangerously close to colliding with our planet Earth.

• Nostradamus also foresaw natural disasters striking Brazil. In his prediction, he talks about natural disasters impacting the ‘Garden of the World.’ Many have interpreted this as warnings about the Amazon Rainforest.

• His predictions for 2025 included England being devastated by brutal wars and facing an ‘ancient plague’ more devastating than their enemies. However, it is unclear whether this refers to the country itself or the internal conflicts within the royal family.

• Nostradamus’ predictions for 2025 do not end there! He also foresaw war and disease outbreaks in Europe. According to him, this could lead to political as well as social instability in the continent.

• One of his most striking predictions was about the rise of an ‘Aquatic Empire.’ His prediction suggests that a powerful country by the sea or related to the sea could come to some kind of power. Baba Vanga Predictions for 2025: ‘End of the World’ Will Start Next Year, Blind Mystic Aka Balkan Nostradamus’ Timeline for Doomsday Goes Viral.

As we look ahead to 2025, the predictions suggest it will be a year filled with significant events and changes across countries and continents. Some of the predictions sure seem eerie, and one thing is for sure, 2025 promises to be eventful. Let’s wait and see how many of these predictions actually come true. Only time will tell what the future holds.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2024 05:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).