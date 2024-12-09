Human beings have always been curious about the future. We often wonder if blessings lie ahead or if we’re heading toward doom. Throughout history, many clairvoyants have shared their vision, and some of the predictions have come true. Baba Vanga is one such person whose predictions continue to capture our imagination till date. Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova, popularly known as Baba Vanga, Grandmother Vanga, or the ‘Nostradamus of the Balkans,’ was a well-known Bulgarian mystic and healer. She was known for her on-point and incredible predictions. Before she passed away, she predicted some major events like the climate crisis, 9/11 attacks on New York’s Twin Towers, cyberwars, economic crises, and more. Baba Vanga Predictions for 2025: ‘End of the World’ Will Start Next Year, Blind Mystic Aka Balkan Nostradamus’ Timeline for Doomsday Goes Viral.

As we prepare to welcome 2025, many people are looking for predictions about the upcoming year to prepare themselves for what lies ahead. Global tensions are running high with the Israel-Palestine conflict and the war between Russia and Ukraine. The ongoing unrest in Syria is adding to the instability. In these uncertain times, Baba Vanga’s predictions are gaining attention. Baba Vanga predicted Syria’s fall. But what is more alarming is that she predicted that Syria’s fall would trigger a devastating global war. Here is Baba Vanga’s 2025 prediction list.

Baba Vanga 2025 Predictions List

Syria has been embroiled in a war-like situation for the past 12 years. Recently, the country witnessed the fall of Damascus, the ousting of President Assad, and the rise of the new flag across the country. Baba Vanga had predicted that when ‘Syria falls, the world burns.’ Her eerie prophecy seems to suggest that a great war could be on the horizon.

Baba Vanga predicted a major conflict in Europe in 2025 and warned that it could drastically reduce the continent’s population. According to Baba Vanga, this event will set off a chain reaction of events, eventually leading to an apocalypse. But humanity is not expected to be completely wiped out until 5079.

She also predicted major advancements in medical science and medicine. These developments could revolutionise healthcare and improve people’s lives.

Baba Vanga also foresaw that by 2025, humans would possess telepathic abilities, and this will majorly transform the way people interact with one another.

That’s not all! She also foresaw that humans would wither make contact with extraterrestrial life or have experiences related to extraterrestrial events like encounters with aliens.

According to Baba Vanga, doomsday will start at the beginning of 2025.

Even though Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, her predictions continue to captivate people to this day. While some of her predictions did not come true, scientists who studied her life claim that she accurately predicted 85% of the events she foresaw.

