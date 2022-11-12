Many people try to raise money for Veterans Day but one lady went a little out of her way to do the same. In honour of Veterans Day, the most popular XXX OnlyFans model in the world teased her followers by taking off her clothes. We are talking about XXX content creator Bryce Adams who is accustomed to taking XXX pictures and videos. But teasing fans isn't the only thing that makes the super HOT beauty successful. The 29-year-old, who is from Florida in the US has made use of the XXX adult industry for some really genuine reasons. Oral Sex Video in Public! Woman Performs Sex Act on Man at Liverpool Concert Square, Randy Couple’s Video Goes Viral (NSFW Warning).

She has supporters in the military, which has motivated her to raise more than $70,000 (5580914 Indian Rupee (INR)) for charitable causes. And Bryce made the decision to strip off in order to earn money for Veterans Day celebrated on Friday November 11. She urged her 24,000 Twitter followers to share her XXX photos, promising to donate $1 for every share to veterans' causes.

Retweet this, and I’ll donate $1 to Veterans for every retweet. P.S. I will document and tweet the whole fundraiser for trust and transparency 🫶#veterans #donate #thankyouforyourservice pic.twitter.com/bXi6pJ5Bjf — Bryce Adams 💋 (@FitBryceAdams) November 6, 2022

"Veterans Day is near and dear to my heart. I appreciate veterans and I thought, hey this is a totally different way for me to try and connect and support the veterans. I have a lot of people [fans] that are first responders – nurses, doctors, firemen. I also get a lot of veterans. If you look at lot of my comments on OnlyFans and Twitter a lot of them are like 'hey I'm a veteran this is so sweet and this is so awesome, I love it and I appreciate it'. It's cool as they come to support too, it's just an awesome time", Bryce said exclusively to the Daily Star.

Thank you to all the veterans out there! We appreciate you today & everyday ❤️🤍💙 #Veterans #VeteransDay2022 pic.twitter.com/ppamIsGq5e — Bryce Adams 💋 (@FitBryceAdams) November 11, 2022

If you don't know what OnlyFans is, know that it is XXX platform OnlyFans doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com but it is super popular amongst fans! Even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, and Blac Chyna coming closer to fans. OnlyFans provides you with options to subscribe XXX content. XXX website, OnlyFans models thrived in the year 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown as people lost their means to earn money.

