'Obese' Owl Rescued in England Was Put on Diet So it Could Fly Again (View Viral Pics)

Owls are often discreet as they are active only during the night. But an owl got overly fat probably after feasting on rats and voles. The weight of this nocturnal bird increased so much so that it could not even fly. The bird was found in a ditch and later rescued by Suffolk Owl Sanctuary in England. The female owl is now put up on a diet so that its weight is controlled and it can fly again. Pictures of this obese little creature were shared online and they quickly went viral. Viral Video of These Creepy Looking Baby Owls is Making Twitterati Believe in Aliens.

The owl was first spotted by a passerby. The Suffolk Owl Sanctuary rescued the bird and after conducting a few tests concluded that it suffered from "natural obesity" which made it unable to fly. And because of its weight, the bird has been named "Plump." Now Plump is put on a two-week diet so that its weight can be controlled. When admitted into the sanctuary it weighed 245g which is almost thrice the weight of a normal healthy female owl. The head falconer Rufus Samkin told Independent UK, "This is the first time we’ve had this. It’s quite unusual. After Christmas we can all relate," he joked. Real-Life Hedwig? This Owl is Trained to Deliver Mails, Watch Video.

Here Are Few Pics of The Rescued Obese Owl:

Suffolk Owl Sanctuary ใน UK ช่วยเหลือนกฮูกตัวนึงเพราะคิดว่าน้องบาดเจ็บ แต่พอตรวจแล้วพบว่าจริงๆ น้องแค่อ้วนจนบินไม่ไหว น้องหนัก 245 กรัม หนักกว่านกฮูกทั่วไปราว 30% คาดว่าอยู่ในพื้นที่ที่มีอาหารเยอะและหาเหยื่อเก่งเกินไป ทางศูนย์จึงจับน้องคุมอาหาร 2 สัปดาห์ก่อนจะปล่อยกลับสู่ธรรมชาติ pic.twitter.com/xdRH7wKsN1 — beη🏳️‍🌈 (@benwonx) January 30, 2020

The team even examined the bird and offered it common food used in aviaries but Plump did not really take it. But when offered with wild environment foods like mice she favoured it. So it was a case of her natural obesity after eating too much of mice and such prey. Plump's feathers had also got wet due the winters which also affected her ability to fly. Eventually, after two weeks of diet and observance, the team managed to get her weight into a healthy range. She was released back into the wild from where she was found. Hopefully, she won't get back to her old ways!