'Oki Doki Boomer' TikTok Viral Dance Video Gets a Twist Amidst US Presidential Elections! Netizens Have Mixed Reactions to 'Okie Liberal' Girl

A few days ago, a TikTok video of a girl dancing to the 'Oki Doki Boomer' song and promoting independent US Senator Bernie Sanders, took the internet by storm. Amidst the US Presidential elections, a girl wearing a blue t-shirt which read 'Bernie' danced to the song and posted the video on social media where it raked over 17 million views! And now imitating her, is another video, wherein the girl is dancing to the same song but is seen promoting communism. She wears a t-shirt that reads 'Marx' inturn promoting Karl Marx's ideology. But unlike the original 'Oki Boomer' video, people this time are not so impressed. The video is going viral but is getting a lot of mixed reactions from the netizens. Ok Boomer Memes are the Sassiest Millennial Clap Back to Angry Elders on The Internet! Here's What You Need to Know.
TikTok user Neekolul tried to poke fun at the elder generation of Americans in her dance using the 'Ok Boomer' reference meme. She posted the video amidst the US elections, showcasing her support to Bernie Sanders. But unfortunately, during the Super Tuesday primaries, Bernie lost to Joe Biden. Now using the same song, another Twitter user Maria (@creature_maria) posted a video wherein she replaced the word 'boomer' with 'liberal'. And in the caption, she wrote, "Okie LIBERAL KEKW #CommunismWillWin".
Watch Video of Girl Promoting Communism Using 'Oki Boomer' Song Video:
Okie LIBERAL KEKW #CommunismWillWin ✊💖 pic.twitter.com/tE9EPNI1qr
— Maria (@creature_maria) March 9, 2020
This video too has crossed over 4 million views in just a day but the reactions are not impressive. People are calling it cringeworthy and some said it's a bad idea to promote communism. Check how some of them reacted.
So much cringe
infinitely more cringe than the original https://t.co/Oz13nTqwJZ
— Jane 👩🏻💻 (@JaneOst_) March 10, 2020
Is That ET?
They really let ET on twitter bro? pic.twitter.com/MWMWrfveQV
— Darth Sithpost ❂ (@DarthSithpost) March 10, 2020
Boomer Girl Over This One
I'd rather watch the annoying boomer girl I've been seeing multiple times than watching this once
This one sucks so much more
— Vex Nathanᴮᴿ (@NathanmillerY) March 10, 2020
So Much Worse
Oh wow this is just like that “Ok Boomer” video, except worse in every way
— christoph (@Halalcoholism) March 10, 2020
This is one of the worst things I've ever seen
— the rush is worth the price I pay (@DJdiggydoc) March 10, 2020
Communism is Not a Great Idea
Communism is a failed ideology, it lead to the deaths of between 4-12 million people at one point in history
— k (@ManicCreator) March 10, 2020
Movement Takes a Backseat
this video just set the communist movement back another 10 years https://t.co/klZR8MRPoz
— Sam ✍️🕖 (@halaljew) March 10, 2020
And in case, you haven't seen the original 'Ok Boomer Video', here's it:
Okie BOOMER KEKW #Bernie2020 🇺🇸✨ pic.twitter.com/6pjzZpr1Pe
— neeko (@neekolul) March 2, 2020
So the new version to promote liberals has not impressed the Twitterati at all. Meanwhile, some people had even blamed the above video as one of the reasons, Sanders lost in the Super Tuesday. But communism, we don't know what the liberals have to say of this? Also, don't be surprised if you get to see more such videos promoting different ideologies very soon!