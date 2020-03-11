'Oki Doki Boomer' TikTok Viral Dance Video Gets a Twist Amidst US Presidential Elections! Netizens Have Mixed Reactions to 'Okie Liberal' Girl
A few days ago, a TikTok video of a girl dancing to the 'Oki Doki Boomer' song and promoting independent US Senator Bernie Sanders, took the internet by storm. Amidst the US Presidential elections, a girl wearing a blue t-shirt which read 'Bernie' danced to the song and posted the video on social media where it raked over 17 million views! And now imitating her,  is another video, wherein the girl is dancing to the same song but is seen promoting communism. She wears a t-shirt that reads 'Marx' inturn promoting Karl Marx's ideology. But unlike the original 'Oki Boomer' video, people this time are not so impressed. The video is going viral but is getting a lot of mixed reactions from the netizens. Ok Boomer Memes are the Sassiest Millennial Clap Back to Angry Elders on The Internet! Here's What You Need to Know.

TikTok user Neekolul tried to poke fun at the elder generation of Americans in her dance using the 'Ok Boomer' reference meme. She posted the video amidst the US elections, showcasing her support to Bernie Sanders. But unfortunately, during the Super Tuesday primaries, Bernie lost to Joe Biden. Now using the same song, another Twitter user Maria (@creature_maria) posted a video wherein she replaced the word 'boomer' with 'liberal'. And in the caption, she wrote, "Okie LIBERAL KEKW #CommunismWillWin". 

Watch Video of Girl Promoting Communism Using 'Oki Boomer' Song Video:

This video too has crossed over 4 million views in just a day but the reactions are not impressive. People are calling it cringeworthy and some said it's a bad idea to promote communism. Check how some of them reacted.

And in case, you haven't seen the original 'Ok Boomer Video', here's it:

So the new version to promote liberals has not impressed the Twitterati at all. Meanwhile, some people had even blamed the above video as one of the reasons, Sanders lost in the Super Tuesday. But communism, we don't know what the liberals have to say of this? Also, don't be surprised if you get to see more such videos promoting different ideologies very soon!