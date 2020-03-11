'Oki Doki Boomer' TikTok Viral Dance Video Gets a Twist Amidst US Presidential Elections! Netizens Have Mixed Reactions to 'Okie Liberal' Girl

Okie Liberal viral video (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

A few days ago, a TikTok video of a girl dancing to the 'Oki Doki Boomer' song and promoting independent US Senator Bernie Sanders, took the internet by storm. Amidst the US Presidential elections, a girl wearing a blue t-shirt which read 'Bernie' danced to the song and posted the video on social media where it raked over 17 million views! And now imitating her, is another video, wherein the girl is dancing to the same song but is seen promoting communism. She wears a t-shirt that reads 'Marx' inturn promoting Karl Marx's ideology. But unlike the original 'Oki Boomer' video, people this time are not so impressed. The video is going viral but is getting a lot of mixed reactions from the netizens. Ok Boomer Memes are the Sassiest Millennial Clap Back to Angry Elders on The Internet! Here's What You Need to Know.

TikTok user Neekolul tried to poke fun at the elder generation of Americans in her dance using the 'Ok Boomer' reference meme. She posted the video amidst the US elections, showcasing her support to Bernie Sanders. But unfortunately, during the Super Tuesday primaries, Bernie lost to Joe Biden. Now using the same song, another Twitter user Maria (@creature_maria) posted a video wherein she replaced the word 'boomer' with 'liberal'. And in the caption, she wrote, "Okie LIBERAL KEKW #CommunismWillWin".

Watch Video of Girl Promoting Communism Using 'Oki Boomer' Song Video:

This video too has crossed over 4 million views in just a day but the reactions are not impressive. People are calling it cringeworthy and some said it's a bad idea to promote communism. Check how some of them reacted.

So much cringe

infinitely more cringe than the original https://t.co/Oz13nTqwJZ — Jane 👩🏻‍💻 (@JaneOst_) March 10, 2020

Is That ET?

They really let ET on twitter bro? pic.twitter.com/MWMWrfveQV — Darth Sithpost ❂ (@DarthSithpost) March 10, 2020

Boomer Girl Over This One

I'd rather watch the annoying boomer girl I've been seeing multiple times than watching this once This one sucks so much more — Vex Nathanᴮᴿ (@NathanmillerY) March 10, 2020

So Much Worse

Oh wow this is just like that “Ok Boomer” video, except worse in every way — christoph (@Halalcoholism) March 10, 2020

This is one of the worst things I've ever seen — the rush is worth the price I pay (@DJdiggydoc) March 10, 2020

Communism is Not a Great Idea

Communism is a failed ideology, it lead to the deaths of between 4-12 million people at one point in history — k (@ManicCreator) March 10, 2020

Movement Takes a Backseat

this video just set the communist movement back another 10 years https://t.co/klZR8MRPoz — Sam ✍️🕖 (@halaljew) March 10, 2020

And in case, you haven't seen the original 'Ok Boomer Video', here's it:

So the new version to promote liberals has not impressed the Twitterati at all. Meanwhile, some people had even blamed the above video as one of the reasons, Sanders lost in the Super Tuesday. But communism, we don't know what the liberals have to say of this? Also, don't be surprised if you get to see more such videos promoting different ideologies very soon!