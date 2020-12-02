XXX OnlyFans couple with a huge age gap of 53 years will now rake money on OnlyFans by sharing explicit content online. OnlyFans is known to also feature many celebs like Cardi B, Tana Mongeau, Blac Chyna, XXX star Renee Gracie raking a lot of money. This "taboo couple", Almeda and Gary Hardwick married in 2015, two weeks after meeting the woman, who is a granny to six, at her son Robert’s funeral. They fell in love, got married and claimed to have magical sex on their wedding night. Now, they are on OnlyFans ready to rake money on the subscription-based platform by selling their XXX pics, nude videos and other XXX content. Sharing the news on their joint Twitter account, Gary wrote: “My wife and I are new to OnlyFans, we have a 53 year age gap. She’s 76 and I’m 23.“We have fully explicit content on our OF. We’ve reached top 10 per cent in a week so far.”

They charge a $US11-a-month (£8.19) subscription on their OnlyFans page, but are currently offering a discounted price of just $US5.50 (£4.10). Older women are doing great on OnlyFans recently, a sexy grandmother went viral for raking money by selling seductive pictures on OnlyFans. The 59-year-old quit her main career for this lucratively paying job. She now sells her x-rated pictures online to about €1,500 (1,29,255.00 Indian Rupee) online which is about triple of what she was making previously.

Not just her, Beth Spiby, a 24-year-old is quite popular on Instagram was working at M&S, Manchester had her life changed due to OnlyFans. She quit her menial job to join OnlyFans. She used to work as cashier at M&S and has also previously worked at KFC. Snow Black, despite loving her job as a nurse, opted to become an Instagram celebrity and a successful one at that! She now earns $200k (1,51,20,200.00 Indian Rupee) annually via posting erotic pictures and videos online.

For those who do no know OnlyFans is a social media platform unlike YouTube and Instagram. OnlyFans doesn't conceal any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. Now, it may not be any Pornhub or xnxx.com but it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is more personal. But OnlyFans is not your Pornhub.com or xnxx.com that serve tradition porn videos and XXX sex clips. Although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com. But in fact, OnlyFans give more independence to the sex workers and entrepreneur-like authority for them to earn money.

