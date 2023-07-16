Mumbai, July 16: At a recent KingPyn boxing match, OnlyFans model Daniella Hemsley was the subject of controversy. On July 15, the 22-year-old won a battle and had a special way of celebrating. Hemsley lifted her hand and flashed the audience in the 3A Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

Hemsley faced criticism for her antics as a result of her activities, which offended many people. The OnlyFans model addressed the situation on her Instagram account and apologised for her conduct. XXX OnlyFans Star Astrid Wett Flashes Her Naked Breasts to Construction Workers From Window, Faces Flak Online After TikTok Video Goes Viral.

In the KingPyn boxing competition on Saturday, Daniella Hemsley faced off against Jully Oliveira. The 22-year-old's debut exhibition game. Hemsley lost that battle by unanimous decision, with all three judges awarding her opponent a 50-45 victory.

OnlyFans Star Daniella Hemsley Flashes Her Breast After KingPyn Boxing Win in Dublin

Daniella Hemsley really flashed the live camera after her win 🫣 pic.twitter.com/vl77RLlIXf — Happy Punch (@HappyPunchPromo) July 15, 2023

The following round, Hemsley faced Aleksandra Danielka in the runner-up bracket. Hemsley triumphed by a unanimous decision this time around after outlasting her rival. The three judges gave the OnlyFans model victories by scores of 48-47, 48-47, and 49-46.

On social media, the footage of Daniella Hemsley flashing the audience after winning has gone viral. Although some people found her antics entertaining, the 22-year-old received negative feedback on Twitter. XXX OnlyFans Models Karina Pedro and Inked Dory Kiss and Flash B**bs Ahead of MMA Fight, NSFW Video Goes Viral.

Claressa Shields, a famous boxer who didn't like Hemsley's antics, also spoke on the subject. Shields criticised the OnlyFans model and said that by doing so, she was harming women's boxing.

