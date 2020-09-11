A French woman visiting the Musée d’Orsay museum in Paris experienced a deep sense of irony when she was denied entry for wearing a revealing neckline. A woman wearing a low-cut dress that showed her cleavage was asked to cover up by the guards to enter the museum, which has some of the famous nude art collections in the world! Woman named Jeavnne took to Twitter to address the issue in an open letter to the Museum for their "rules." The tweet has gone viral and caused an outrage on the microblogging platform as people came in her support. Following this, the museum released an apology statement to the woman. Canadian News Anchor Kori Sidaway Told to ‘Dress Appropriately’ for Showing ‘Too Much Cleavage’, She Hits Back With a Terrific Reply.

The Musée d'Orsay art museum is one of the biggest art galleries in Paris. Jeavnne who was shamed for her showing her breasts pointed out the irony that the museum includes so many nude sculptures and paintings, including masterpieces by Edouard Manet and Gustave Courbet. She also wrote that she did wear a jacket in that heat and went in. She saw a lot of other women wearing halter tops of other clothing, but that was not considered revealing. When she clearly asked the authorities if her neckline was the problem, they responded with a "rules are rules" statement. In her open letter to the museum, she also posted a picture of her dress that she was wearing. Newsha Syeh, Social Media Influencer Gets Slammed as Sex-Worker, Denied Entry in Louvre Museum in Paris for Wearing Revealing Outfit.

Check Her Tweet Here:

Lettre ouverte @MuseeOrsay Ci-joint la robe de la discorde (photo prise quatre heures plus tôt) pic.twitter.com/FTIXQKsdRZ — Tô’ (@jeavnne) September 9, 2020

Her post has gone viral with everyone in her support. It received over 37,000 likes and 22,500 plus retweets. It caused an outrage over sexism and such discrimination. The museum soon posted an apologetic statement. They wrote, "We deeply regret this and present our sincere excuses to the person involved, whom we are trying to contact."

Here's The Museum's Apology:

Nous avons pris connaissance d'un incident survenu avec une visiteuse lors de son accès au musée d'Orsay. Nous le regrettons profondément et présentons toutes nos excuses à la personne concernée que nous contactons. pic.twitter.com/wLO6aJpiUN — Musée d'Orsay (@MuseeOrsay) September 9, 2020

That apology does little but brings into light the clear cut distinction made by the museum on the basis of her clothes, more so the "revealing neckline." She told BBC, that she was contacted by them personally and gave her a sincere apology. But also felt that their response on Twitter does not consider the discriminatory nature.

