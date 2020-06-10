Paris Zoo Reopens After 3 Months of COVID-19 Lockdown: 62 Animals Were Born Amid the Shutdown, Watch Video of Visitors Flocking to Park Following Strict Guidelines

Paris Zoo Reopens (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ Twitter)

France has eased Lockdown measures from June 2 as most of the country enters a ‘green zone’ with fewer cases of coronavirus. Paris and its surrounding region have a higher level of pressure in hospitals and will have a more gradual reopening. As the shutdown eases, the Paris Zoo reopened this week after being closed for three months. Visitors flock to the park, following strict measures and guidelines. According to reports, 62 animals were born during these three months, including baby lemurs, baboons, penguins and flamingos. Video shows families visiting the park with their children following social distancing norms and important guidelines. Greece Eases Lockdown: Acropolis in Athens, Beaches, Churches and Other Attractive Tourist Spots Reopen After Two Months.

The Paris Zoo reported that about 62 new animal babies were born in the past three months, including baby lemurs, baboons, penguins and flamingos. With the latest measures, only a quarter of the usual amount of people is allowed to visit the zoo. Some indoor exhibits will remain closed. Before entering the park, the visitors must wash their hands, wear a mask and maintain social distance. Video uploaded by ABC News shows how families are exploring the park with their children, while maintaining social distance norms within the premise.

Watch Video of Paris Zoo Reopening After 3 Months Lockdown:

Paris's zoo reopened after a three month closure due to COVID-19, with 62 new residents—including baboons, Humboldt penguins and flamingos—who were born during the shutdown. https://t.co/xKpql0gVAZ pic.twitter.com/3BbCDRB7bi — ABC News (@ABC) June 10, 2020

Cafes and restaurants have also reopened, but there are social distancing rules in place with a distance of one metre between tables and with groups limited to ten people. France’s most iconic tourist landmark, Eiffel Tower that had been forced to shut for more than three months will also welcome back visitors from June 25, 2020, as noted by various reports. Wearing a face mask and following social distance are necessary guidelines to be followed after the reopening.