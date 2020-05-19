Greece Eases Lockdown: Acropolis in Athens, Beaches, Churches and Other Attractive Tourist Spots Reopen After Two Months (See Pics and Videos)

Acropolis in Athens (Photo Credits: @amna_newseng/ Twitter)

Greece entered its third phase of returning to normalcy with the reopening of middle and high school classes, shopping malls, historical sites, beaches and churches, after a two-month shutdown due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Preventive measures are however in place in a bid to stop the spread of the virus, as citizens enjoy days out following months of lockdown. The country also reopened the Acropolis in Athens, a famous archaeological site along with other historical spots to the public. Photos and videos surfaced on social media displaying how the citizens are returning back to normalcy with the quarantine restrictions gradually being lifted in the country. France Eases Lockdown Measures: Drone Video Shows Humans Returning to Streets of Paris After Restrictions Were Lifted.

Greece has reportedly kept COVID-19 infection and mortality rates unusually low. The country began easing of lockdown measures on May 4, 2020. But the freedom is measured in metres. People are asked to follow social distancing protocols, as and when they go out. The citizens are allowed to travel freely in the mainland, to the braches, shopping malls and zoos along with sports facilities for those aged over 13, added media reports. New Zealand Opens Lockdown in Alert Level 2: From Mayor Bungee Jumping to Others Meeting Their Families, Here's How Residents Celebrated The Ease of Restrictions.

Watch Video of Acropolis

For the first time in 2 months, Greek historical sites, including the Acropolis, have reopened to the public — with physical distancing guidelines still in place 🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/mz1pEzYb5C — NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 19, 2020

A clutch of tourists and masked reporters can be seen gathering at the world-famous site, Acropolis in Greece. The number of visitors has comparatively been low, but the marbles of the monument, shine so bright under the Sun. Workers wearing masks and plastic face shields can also be seen, informing people about the social distancing regulations.

View Pics

Archaeological sites re-opened today in #Greece Firsts images from #Acropolis where "as in the verse of George Seferis, the marbles shone in the sun", as President Sakellaropoulou (@PresidencyGR) notedhttps://t.co/IAIddCyNKt#visitGreece #IMD2020 pic.twitter.com/ixrBMQXdlW — ANA-MPA news (from 🏠) (@amna_newseng) May 18, 2020

Watch Another Video:

Greece reopened the Acropolis in Athens and other ancient sites on Monday, along with high schools and shopping malls, as the country begins to ease its pandemic restrictions pic.twitter.com/QTA6motoFQ — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) May 18, 2020

More than 500 beaches in Greece reopened. Residents flocked to the beaches. Maintaining social distance rules with no more than 40 people allowed per 1,000 square meters, citizens can be seen enjoying their much-needed outdoor visits. The places are sanitised after every visitor, leaves the spot.

Video of Tourists At the Beaches

Over 500 organized beaches reopened in Greece as the country sought to walk the fine line between protecting people and reviving the tourism sector https://t.co/bHwWu4gjHe pic.twitter.com/si05n4w4Xa — Reuters (@Reuters) May 19, 2020

Churches Are Reopened

The country has contained the spread of coronavirus infections with 2,836 cases, and 165 deaths reported, as of Tuesday, May 19, 2020. People must maintain social distance, especially in bathroom and shower areas. Besides, swimming pools will be closed, and it has been advised that sporting activities should be avoided.