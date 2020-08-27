The Paris Zoological Park has seen three births in the recent past. The baby boom has put the zoo in the spotlight and is garnering headlines. The new babies include a Patagonian sea lion, an Amazon bush dog, and a little puma. The zoo itself has called the event a rare one. The zoo is located in the Vincennes forest east of the French capital. In Europe, only two other Patagonian sea lion babies were born this year, both in a zoo in Valencia, Spain. Naya, the sea lion, born on July 24 can already swim and also dives with her mother in their glass-walled pond. She weighs 22 kilos and will be gradually introduced to two to meet two other bigger male seals. Beluga Whale Gives Birth to Healthy Male Calf at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium, Viral Video Captures the Beautiful Birthing Moment of the Marine Animal!

The baby puma was born on August 21 as zoo visitors were watching. This little one is yet to open its eyes and prefers to remain close to its 10-year old mother. Visitors do not disturb the animals and maintain distance. Reuters quoted the zoo’s chief veterinarian, Alexis Lecu as saying, "The three pups were are all born to first-time mothers. We are so happy that they have found their maternal instinct, which shows that they feel well enough in their enclosures to reproduce. This is quite amazing in itself, because contrary to what one might think, baby sea lions are afraid of water and can drown if they are not taught properly." First Male Baby Tapir Born at Singaporean Night Safari Almost After a Decade, See Pictures & Videos of the Adorable Calf.

Meet Animals Born at Paris Zoo:

The zoo said in a statement the father and another female puma are in the enclosure and getting along well. The male was captured in Chile after it attacked livestock. The oldest of the three is a bush dog, which was born the day before the sea lion, only one is left among the litter of three. It is part of a breeding programme with 150 dogs in about 40 zoos.

