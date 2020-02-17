People Are Using Toilet Paper Rolls to Look Like Moon in Latest Trend! Funny #MoonSelfies Go Viral

Moon selfie trend takes over social media (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Clicking selfies is such a common habit of everyone who owns a smartphone these days. And now with so many added filters and options to enhance a picture, the craze is only widening. But the latest trend among clicking selfie pictures is a little too funny. Called as #moonselfies it has got little to do with an actual moon anywhere in the background. Instead, people are trying to look like the moon and that too using toilet paper roll tubes! No, we are not kidding, #moonselfies are trending on photo-sharing application Instagram and the idea is to peep through the toilet paper tube and 'apparently' look like the moon. It doesn't take long for any bizarre trend to go viral and moon selfies are thus emerging on social media. Broom Challenge Videos Take Social Media by Storm But NASA And Gravitational Pull are Not The Real Reason Behind It.

Although, it is not a new trend as the same trend was seen a few years ago but on Reddit. It seems to have emerged again with people posting their pictures now on Instagram with the hashtag #MoonSelfies. The idea is to look through the tube of a toilet paper roll. It may barely fit someone's entire face but people have tried. The results are hilarious and well, far from looking like a moon if we may say so. Some people went on to try this thing with their pets too.

Check Some Fun Results of Moon Selfies:

Wishing to be the Moon

Believable?

Trying it Out

This Moon Has a Pout!

Clearly Amused

A Cat's Peek-a-boo

Even This Doggy Has Tried It

It is a relatively old trend that seems to have resurfaced online again. So have you tried the moon selfie yet? Get that toilet paper roll out!