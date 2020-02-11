Broom Challenge Videos Take Social Media by Storm But NASA And Gravitational Pull are Not The Real Reason Behind It

Broom Challenge (Photo Credits: @timakimoff, @yoongisoju Twitter)

Photos and videos of broomsticks standing upright on its own went viral on social media platforms on Monday. The clips were posted as a part of the Broom Challenge in which online users believed that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced the Earth's rotation would be "in perfect balance" on February 10, and hence it would be possible for a broom to balance standing up. Some social media users explained the phenomenon by saying that it was linked to the Earth's current gravitational pull and location in the universe. TikTok’s ‘Outlet Challenge’ Sparks Fire! Experts Warn Parents to Keep Teens Away From the Ill-Advised Viral Trend.

As the clips went viral, some netizens said the videos were altered and brooms couldn't stand on its own. However, others said it was 'magic' and the rest quoted science. Hence, it is not a hoax that a broom can truely stand upright without support it properly balanced on the bristles. Also, this phenomenon happens any day and not just on February 10. And NASA made no such claim ever. People have been sharing videos of their brooms standing tall using the hashtag #broomchallenge. Cereal Challenge Goes Viral on TikTok With Teens Eating the Breakfast Food From Each Other’s Mouth.

Here Are Videos of #broomchallenge People Are Sharing:

So we tried the #broomchallenge and this is what happened... pic.twitter.com/SQ7vBimQoi — Justus (@jayepusha) February 11, 2020

Now if the damn thing would just start sweeping by itself. That would be really impressive. #broomchallenge pic.twitter.com/fSDRKjuD6G — Tim Akimoff (@timakimoff) February 11, 2020

So Brooms Could Always Stand on Its Own?

I can't believe this. People are tweeting that the gravitational pull today is allowing brooms to stand up on their own. Is this thing real or have we collectively a society never tried standing a broom up#broom #nasa #what #physics #science #sciencetwitter #broomchallenge pic.twitter.com/lDkF46Fxpm — Gabriel Schray (@schrayguy) February 11, 2020

The only winner of this challenge😭🤣#broomchallenge pic.twitter.com/VRnpl7QWqo — ɴᴀʏᴇʟɪ ⁷ // ɪs sᴇᴇɪɴɢ ʙᴛs!! (@yoongisoju) February 11, 2020

Only That NASA Made No Such Claims:

Sooooo apparently #NASA reported that the earth is at a perfect tilt today, and your broom can stand on its own. So I tried it... lol Post your pics below, let’s see if everyone gets the same results. #broomchallenge pic.twitter.com/f1X2sUMWHK — Alexis Wainwright (@AWainwrightTV) February 11, 2020

People seemed quite surprised that their brooms could stand on its own while some secretly wished only if the broom could sweep the floor on its own. Others wondered if the brooms could always stand like that people never tried it, hence it has now come as a surprise to everyone. Well, brooms could always stand considered it is properly balanced on the bristles.