Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

Privacy 'Breach'! Rare Photograph Captures Humpback Whale Showing Off His Penis While Jumping Out of Water in Sydney (View Pic)

Viral Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 09:16 PM IST
A+
A-
Privacy 'Breach'! Rare Photograph Captures Humpback Whale Showing Off His Penis While Jumping Out of Water in Sydney (View Pic)
Whale penis photograph (Photo Credits: Facebook)

You have probably seen a lot of whale photos and videos online or on shows focusing on marine life, but a photographer from Sydney captured a rare, or rather a private moment of a whale. During a whale-watching trip, John Goodridge captured one of a kind picture of a humpback whale with its penis on display! Sneaky capture? Maybe not. But definitely a happy one. Goodridge is a wildlife photographer and he has taken many pictures of whales as yet but this is the first time he witnessed the whale's private part on display. Rare Baby Dragons Go on Display at Slovenia’s Postojna Cave; See Pictures and Video of Olms Born in 2016.

John Goodridge took a trip with Go Whale Watching cruise from Sydney Harbour, Australia on June 13. He snapped many pictures on the cruise but did not realise he had caught one with the massive whale's private part. While examining the pictures later, he stumbled upon the rare moment. A report in Ladbible quotes him, "It certainly isn't every day that you get to see something like that. It is incredibly rare to see and there is not really that many photographs out there showing a humpback whale's penis." He added that he has clicked over a thousand whales but this is the first time he has captured such a photo, so it is definitely exciting. Giant 280-Kg Stingray Caught by Fishermen in Malaysian River, View Pics of The Rare Monstrous-looking Sea Creature.

Check The Pics Here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Goodridge (@jpgoodridgephotography) on

Here's a Full Photo:

Incredible, right? Had you seen such a photograph before? Goodridge also mentioned that it is possible the whale had just mated and then made an appearance, likely why the penis was out. His picture can be rightly called a privacy breach, a term used for whales jumping out of water.

 

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 09:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Endangered Whale humpback whale rare whale Sydney Whale whale penis whale video whale watching whales
You might also like
Black Lives Matter protester Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Participating With 10,000 People in a Rally Raising Concerns Over a Probable Second Wave of COVID-19
Viral

Black Lives Matter protester Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Participating With 10,000 People in a Rally Raising Concerns Over a Probable Second Wave of COVID-19
Carcass of Whale Shark, Rare Largest Known Fish Species, Washes Ashore Sea in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram (View Pics)
Viral

Carcass of Whale Shark, Rare Largest Known Fish Species, Washes Ashore Sea in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram (View Pics)
Harbhajan Singh Recalls 2001 Series Against Australia, Takes a Dig at Aussie Players by Calling them Bad Losers
Cricket

Harbhajan Singh Recalls 2001 Series Against Australia, Takes a Dig at Aussie Players by Calling them Bad Losers
Exploding Whale Story of 1970s in UK Narrated to Highlight Importance of Expert Advice and Staying at Home During Coronavirus Outbreak
Viral

Exploding Whale Story of 1970s in UK Narrated to Highlight Importance of Expert Advice and Staying at Home During Coronavirus Outbreak
Viral Video of Humpback Whales Swimming at Bombay High is FAKE, Here's Truth Behind Old Video From Indonesia Taking Internet By Storm
Fact Check

Viral Video of Humpback Whales Swimming at Bombay High is FAKE, Here's Truth Behind Old Video From Indonesia Taking Internet By Storm
Video of Humpback Whales Swimming at Bombay High Sends Netizens into Frenzy, Is The Clip True or Fake?
Viral

Video of Humpback Whales Swimming at Bombay High Sends Netizens into Frenzy, Is The Clip True or Fake?
Fact Check: COVID-19 Positive Chinese Woman Arrested For Spitting on Bananas in Australian Supermarket is FAKE! Here's The Truth
Fact Check

Fact Check: COVID-19 Positive Chinese Woman Arrested For Spitting on Bananas in Australian Supermarket is FAKE! Here's The Truth
Travel Plans Cancelled Due to COVID-19? From White House to Taj Mahal, Take Virtual Tours of These 5 Popular Tourist Destinations at the Comfort of Your Home
Travel

Travel Plans Cancelled Due to COVID-19? From White House to Taj Mahal, Take Virtual Tours of These 5 Popular Tourist Destinations at the Comfort of Your Home
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement