A rare flawless 102.39-carat, D colour diamond may soon go up for auction next month. It is expected to fetch between $12 million and $30 million at Sotheby's auction in Hong Kong on October 5. It is the second-largest oval diamond of its kind after the largest one being a 118.28-carat stunner which set a record by selling at $30.8 million in 2013. 89-carat Yellow Diamond Worth Rs 90 Crores Found in Africa!

“More and more people have come to understand that something billions of years old and of the size of a lollipop can store as much value as a Rembrandt self-portrait or a Basquiat,” Gary Schuler, worldwide chairman of jewellery at Sotheby’s, said in a statement. Reportedly, only seven similar diamonds, known as D colour flawless or internally flawless white diamonds, over 100 carats have been sold at auction before. The rare 102.39-carat diamond will be the eighth in the list of flawless white diamonds over 100 carats sold at auction. Watch the video of 102.39-carat rare diamond here.

The rare gem was cut from a 271-carat rough that was discovered at the Victor Mine in Ontario, Canada in 2018. It was cut and polished for over a year. Quig Bruning, who heads Sotheby’s New York jewellery department was quoted as saying, "Diamonds of this calibre and size have sold anywhere between $11.9 million to $33.7 million." World's Most Expensive Sheep Double Diamond Sold For Record $13,000 at a Scotland Auction (See Pictures & Videos)

A 59.6-carat fancy vivid pink diamond was sold for $71.2 million to the Hong Kong jewellery company Chow Tai Fook in 2017. It holds the world record for the highest sale price of any diamond or jewel sold at an auction. To reach a truly global audience, the recent diamond will also be available online from September 15. Bruning said, "Buyers are getting more confident in bidding online, even for the highest price points."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2020 09:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).