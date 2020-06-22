In the last few weeks, social media has become a platform for calling out to people and saying mean things. The trolling and hate for one another is quite apparent. Addressing the rising hate on social media, industrialist Ratan Tata penned a note to stop bullying and instead asked for people to support each other. In his note, he called to be "be unified and helpful", something which struck chords with netizens this morning. #RatanTata is trending on Twitter as a lot of them have shared his note on Twitter and praised him for these thoughts. People referred him as the "man with a golden heart." Pregnant Elephant's Death in Kerala's Malappuram: Ratan Tata Calls It 'Meditated Murder'.

The Chairman of Tata Trusts is not as active on Instagram which he agreed in his note but said he hopes to see the medium evolve into a place for empathy and support for everyone. He stressed that this year has been full of challenges for each and every one of us and there needs to be a support rather than bullying and being hurtful. This post has found a lot of relatability for people online.

Check Ratan Tata's Note on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ratan Tata (@ratantata) on Jun 20, 2020 at 11:40pm PDT

People appreciated it in the comments section too, but this morning several of them took to Twitter to share the same note and praise the industrialist for spreading much hope and positivity. Check some reactions below.

Well Expressed

A very well expressed message by #RatanTata we should be concerned about the online community, how haterade is spreading all over the internet. #stopquickjudgment. pic.twitter.com/vHOKXbYRoF — Neeraj Yadav (@Raoneerajyadavv) June 22, 2020

Man With Golden Heart

Thank You For Sharing

#RatanTata Sir, this lines coming from you is actually very important for us. 🙏 Thank you for sharing this @RNTata2000 pic.twitter.com/FgbHqXXYMw — Divya Rani (@DivyaRa007) June 22, 2020

Serving Hope and Positivity

He always gives hope and positivity in this ever so uncertain world! #RatanTata pic.twitter.com/JON9chN4dM — Sharmishtha Sahu (@mesme_rising) June 22, 2020

Most Important Things to Say

One of the most important things to talk about rn.. #RatanTata pic.twitter.com/s1a1tOUoHa — Praneeth D (@PraneEth_dulam) June 22, 2020

Epitome of Excellence

When u have such a visionary person as a chairman of TATA Group. Huge Respect for you sir.. You have been the epitome of simplicity and excellence.. #RatanTata pic.twitter.com/FZ7nVoTbVG — Abhishek Dwivedi (@Vocal_for_local) June 22, 2020

What he said indeed stands true and provides positivity on social media, which is much-needed right now. When an influential person like him makes a point, it has a larger impact.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2020 11:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).