RIP Mamba! Mia Khalifa Remembers Late Kobe Bryant With a Heart-Touching Picture Post

Kobe Bryant (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The world is reeling under the shock of the unexpected and sudden demise basketball legend Kobe Bryant. It is tough to digest the fact that he is no more amongst us. Everyone is mourning 'The Black Mamba's' untimely death on January 26 in a horrific helicopter crash. Kobe's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna 'Gigi', was also killed in the accident. From fans to public figures, everyone is posting heartfelt posts in the honour of Kobe Bryant and his bereaving family. One such heartbroken Kobe Bryant fan is Mia Khalifa. Former pornstar turned sports presenter took to Instagram to share a memorable picture post.

"Mamba Mentality. Forever. Rest easy, Kobe.," wrote Mia along with an old photo of a sombre-looking Kobe. The five-time NBA champion was called The Black Mamba, a nickname he gave himself and referred to it as alter-ego that helped him get through the dark phase of his life. There's so much Kobe gave to the world, so much more than the sporting action.

Mia Khalifa's Tribute Post For Kobe Bryant

View this post on Instagram Mamba Mentality. Forever. Rest easy, Kobe. A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa) on Jan 26, 2020 at 11:57am PST

The Mamba Mentality, a book by him that originally published in 2018, is something that everyone would cherish forever. But what did Mamba Mentality mean? In Kobe's word, "To sum up what Mamba Mentality is, it means to be able to constantly try to be the best version of yourself." He further added, "That is what the Mentality is." Kobe Bryant, Basketball Legend No More: 8 Inspirational Sayings on Life and Hard Work That Define NBA Legend’s Legacy.

Bryant, 41, died on Sunday when a helicopter he was riding in crashed and burst into flames in thick fog, killing all nine people on board including his teenage daughter Gianna. Kobe was travelling with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others when the helicopter slammed into a rugged hillside in Calabasas, California.

Bryant finished his playing career as the Lakers' all-time leading points scorer, and is fourth on the NBA's all-time list with 33,643 points. He won gold for the US at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics. Bryant also has an Academy Award to his name for his animated short film Dear Basketball in 2018. (Inputs from IANS).