Kobe Bryant, Basketball Legend No More: 8 Inspirational Sayings on Life and Hard Work That Define NBA Legend’s Legacy

Kobe Bryant (Photo Credits: File Image)

Kobe Bryant, Basketball Legend No More: The sporting world lost a jewel from its priceless crown in the untimely death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant. Bryant, 41, was among nine killed – including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna – in a fatal helicopter crash on January 26, 2020 (Sunday). Celebrated for transforming the NBA and Basketball in the United States with his vigour and flamboyance, Bryant won five championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and was an 18-time All-Star during his 20-year-old illustrious career ever since being drafted into the NBA in 1996. He was as acute with his words as was his flair on the basketball court – a thing never seen before or after him in the NBA. As the world mourns his premature death and comes to terms with sudden grief, we take a look at some powerful quotes by the Magic Mamba. Kobe Bryant Tragic Death: A Look at Some Memorable Moments of the ‘NBA Legend Gone Too Soon’.

Bryant lived and loved basketball and by an extension the NBA court. He spent a glorious 20-year NBA career with the Lakers and when the time came to bid adieu to the NBA court in 2016, Bryant launched the Mamba Academy, that would in years to come, identify, nurture and develop talents for the NBA Roster. On his final year at the NBA, Bryant refused memorandums, tributes and farewell showing why he was a giant among tiny humans. Bryant even famously said I ‘would prefer boos instead of cheers.’ Take a look at some of his powerful quotes. How An Animated Short Made Kobe Bryant First NBA Player to Win the Oscar.

Memorable Kobe Bryant Quotes

Kobe Bryant (Photo Credits: File Image)

Kobe Bryant Quote Reads: "Everything Negative – Pressure, Challenges – Is All an Opportunity for Me to Rise."

Kobe Bryant (Photo Credits: File Image)

Kobe Bryant Quote Reads: "I’ll Do Whatever It Takes to Win Games, Whether It’s Sitting on a Bench Waving a Towel, Handing a Cup of Water to a Teammate, or Hitting the Game-Winning Shot."

Kobe Bryant (Photo Credits: File Image)

Kobe Bryant Quote Reads: "These Young Guys Are Playing Checkers. I’m out There Playing Chess."

Kobe Bryant (Photo Credits: File Image)

Kobe Bryant Quote Reads: "My Parents Are My Backbone. Still Are. They’re the Only Group That Will Support You if You Score Zero or You Score 40."

Kobe Bryant (Photo Credits: File Image)

Kobe Bryant Quote Reads: "I Don’t Want to Be the Next Michael Jordan, I Only Want to Be Kobe Bryant."

Kobe Bryant (Photo Credits: File Image)

Kobe Bryant Quote Reads: "The Most Important Thing Is to Try and Inspire People so That They Can Be Great at Whatever They Want to Do."

Kobe Bryant (Photo Credits: File Image)

Kobe Bryant Quote Reads: "There’s Been a Lot of Talk of Me Being a One-Man Show but That’s Simply Not the Case. We Win Games When I Score 40 Points and We’ve Won When I Score 10."

Kobe Bryant (Photo Credits: File Image)

Kobe Bryant Quote Reads: "I Can’t Relate to Lazy People. We Don’t Speak the Same Language. I Don’t Understand You. I Don’t Want to Understand You."

He lived as an NBA legend. Yet Bryant was much more than any basketball giant. He was among the most popular athletes all over the world and an inspiration to many budding basketball players. Bryant even won an academy award in 2018 for an animated short film on his life. His sudden demise moved the entire world with many fans in the United States gathering outside the Lakers Staples center to pay their tributes to the NBA legend. Rest In Peace Kobe!