Delhi, October 8: The video of the octogenarian couple struggling to make ends meet as their business was hit severely amid the coronavirus pandemic went viral and touched the hearts of millions of netizens. According to the latest ANI pictures, people can be seen queuing up at Baba Ka Dhaba in Malviya Nagar after the video went viral.

“There was no sale during COVID-19 lockdown but now it feels like whole India is with us,” says owner Kanta Prasad, who's running the stall since 1990. Politicians and film actors also took note of the video and came forward to extend help to the elderly couple.AAP's Somnath Bharti Meets Baba Ka Dhaba's Elderly Couple in Delhi, Says 'Have Done the Needful to Bring a Smile on Their Faces'. AAP's Somnath Bharti Meets Baba Ka Dhaba's Elderly Couple in Delhi, Says 'Have Done the Needful to Bring a Smile on Their Faces'.

People Queue up at Baba Ka Dhaba, View Pics: Delhi: People queue up at #BabaKaDhabha in Malviya Nagar after video of the octogenarian owner couple went viral on social media. “There was no sale during COVID19 lockdown but now it feels like whole India is with us,” says owner Kanta Prasad, who's running the stall since 1990 pic.twitter.com/Tper7CUVSp — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2020

The video which went viral was initially shared by Gaurav Wasan, on his Instagram account @youtubeswadofficial. "80-year-old couple selling best matar paneer. Inhe hamari help ko bahut zarurat he," Wasan wrote while posting the video.

Here's the viral video:

Earlier in the day, AAP MLA Somnath Bharti tweeted on Thursday after visiting the couple. He said, "Visited "Baba Ka Dhaba" and have done the needful to bring a SMILE on their faces as promised. Will take care of them and I am starting a drive to take care of similarly placed people."

