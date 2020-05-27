Screaming Not Allowed! Japanese Amusement Parks Issue Guidelines Asking Visitors Not to Scream on Roller-Coasters to Prevent Spread of Coronavirus

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The increasing number of coronavirus cases across the world have gripped humans across. Everyday activities are paused, and people are asked to stay indoors, only to go out for essential services by following social distancing guidelines. However, a few countries are easing their stringent measures, resuming the activities while still abiding by social distance protocols. Amid the rising tension, Japan is lauded to tackle the COVID-19 cases well as the country is set to end the state of emergency. As they gear up to reopen the services, a group of park operators in Japan have released joint guidelines on how to operate safely under the threat of the virus. According to reports, thrill-seekers will be asked to no screaming on the rollercoaster, social distant spooks in the haunted house and visitors have barred from high-fiving their favourite superheroes at the park. Yes, this is how the Japanese amusement parks plan to function in the coronavirus era. Japan PM Shinzo Abe Lifts COVID-19 Restrictions, Urges People to Take Precautions.

The pandemic has devastated amusement parks across the world. Public spaces have become no-go zones. But eventually, when everything will slowly reopen, there will surely be some significant guidelines to follow, initially, to avoid any further cases of infections. In Japan, the hardest hit is Tokyo Disneyland, and Disney Sea, including Osaka’s Universal Studios—all of them were closed since late February. Now, as the cases of coronavirus have reportedly decreased, amusement parks have forwarded plans, trying to put precautions in place.

Among all the guidelines, what amused us all is a big no to scream while enjoying any thrilling activities in the park. As per reports, the guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus include checking guests’ temperatures at park entrances, and denying admission to those with fever, as well as keeping it mandatory for guests to wear masks while inside the park. In addition, visitors are refrained from vocalising loudly on roller coasters and other rides. Ghosts lurking in the haunted house should also maintain a distance from their ‘victims.’ Again, the park staff who dressed up as stuffed animal mascots and superheroes should not shake hands or high-five with fans and maintain an appropriate distance.

Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday (May 25, 2020) lifted the nationwide state of emergency after a sharp drop in the number of coronavirus cases. Citizens are urged to adapt to a “new normal,” life in the coronavirus era, including mask-wearing and practising social distance at public spaces.