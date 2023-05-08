London, May 8: A maths teacher who had sex with a 17-year-old former student has been barred from teaching in England. A few months after the girl had graduated from high school, Adam Akram of The King's Academy in Middlesbrough reportedly started dating her.

At a disciplinary hearing, it was said that Akram's problems began when he had a second job as a pizza delivery driver. The 31-year-old acknowledged the relationship, and his professional behaviour was deemed unsatisfactory. Additionally, the panel determined that his behaviour "constituted conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute". Sex Life Discussion With Students in Class Costs Female Teacher Her Job, Also Accused of Hurling Cuss Words!

The girl, referred to as Pupil A, was taught by Akram, who worked at the school from September 2019 until June 2022. He said that he began chatting to her in February 2022 when he would run across students he remembered from school, in violation of policies requiring employees to keep their distance from former students for three years.

He acknowledged letting the girl wait in his car, sometimes for over an hour. He also acknowledged using his personal gadgets to communicate with her.

The matter was discovered in May of last year when the school received a call from someone who had spotted Pupil A getting into Akram's car. The panel determined that each of the three accusations was true, and they concluded that his actions fell well short of what was required of a teacher.

It stated that Akram was in a position of trust with a former student and still held positions of power and influence, despite the fact that there was no proof he forced the girl into the relationship. Tamil Nadu: Female Maths Teacher Behind Bars for Sexual Assault on Teenage Student in Thuraiyur.

He had reportedly requested professional assistance, including therapy sessions, from the panel. He recognised their connection as an affair, however it was noted that he had "not yet recognised any impact his actions may have had on Pupil A." After five years, the panel suggested allowing Akram's teaching suspension to be reviewed.

