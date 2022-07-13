The unprecedented state of rule and economy in Sri Lanka has emerged to become a worldwide concern. Several events addressing the unrest between the government and its people have made headlines in the recent past, with the public going rebel in vigorous ways and measures.

A Redditor, who was involved in the protests to throw the government out of power, was spotted smoking a joint next to the Presidential house. Goes unsaid that the action is considered a way of expressing disrespect and discontent towards the Sri Lankan government and its authorities. Watch Video: Protestors Storm Presidential Palace in Colombo; Take a Swim in Pool and Explore the Kitchen.

Check Image Here

The image, now viral on social media, has been shot in the backdrop of the honourable President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence. “Rolled up a J at Presidential House in Sri Lanka. Context: We are overthrowing the current government," the Reddit post was captioned.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2022 12:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).