Janata Curfew: Netizens Share Videos of People Assembling on Streets For 'Taali And Thaali' at 5 PM; Dr Harsh Vardhan Says 'Coronavirus Won't End Tonight, Stay Indoors'

New Delhi, March 22: Millions across the nation came out in their balconies and terraces on Sunday to abide by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's request to show support to the medical professionals on Janata Curfew Day. The nation reverberated with sounds of conches, drums and plates and people clapped, banged plates with spoons, while some even danced to mark their participation in the event. However, several people in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur among other places, took to streets during the Janata Curfew and were seen clapping, ringing bells as a mark of gratitude for people who work round the clock to contain the deadly COVID-19.

The Prime Minister had appealed to people of the nation to enforce 'Janata curfew' between 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday to break the chain of spread of infection. However, a large section of people in several states were seen walking and shouting on streets in groups, thus dissolving the motive of Janata Curfew. People were expected to be a part of the event by staying at home and participating in the fight against coronavirus. Alarmed by seeing people on streets despite the curfew call, netizens took to Twitter and posted videos showing public gathering at several places.

Take a Look at the Tweets:

Janata Curfew or Procession!

I mean seriously????????? pic.twitter.com/vyyromfi0h — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) March 22, 2020

People Gather Outside Jama Masjid & Wave The Tricolour

#WATCH Delhi: People wave the tricolour outside Jama Masjid to express their gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/byHlaBgFbR — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

Several In Indore World Corona Cup?

We have won the World Corona Cup. (Indore) pic.twitter.com/iITdZIVzhY — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) March 22, 2020

People on Streets in Jaipur:

Thread Visuals from #Rajasthan Men, women , children come out on streets of Jaipur to support unsung heroes of our society In the backdrop of iconic hawa mahal chant slogans #CoronaBhagao #ThaliBajao #JantaCurfew #JantaCurfewChallenge#Covid_19india #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/x7smbL17hD — Tabeenah Anjum (@TabeenahAnjum) March 22, 2020

Union Heath Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan took to Twitter and stated that there are some anti-social elements who are spreading misinformation that after the Janta Curfew ends on Sunday, the deadly virus will be washed away. "They’re exhorting people to come outdoors after 9 pm. This is false & an attempt to mislead the public. Social Distancing must be adopted as a habit", Vardhan said.

Here's the Tweet by Harsh Vardhan:

Some anti-social elements are spreading misinformation that after today’s #JantaCurfew ends,the deadly virus will be wished away. They’re exhorting people to come outdoors after 9pm. This is false & an attempt to mislead the public.#SocialDistancing must be adopted as a habit. — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) March 22, 2020

In India, coronavirus has killed seven people till Sunday, the Health Ministry informed. The latest death has been reported from Gujarat. Several states across the nation will be under lockdown till March 31 to contain the spread of the deadly virus. Of the states that have been affected by coronavirus, Maharashtra is the worst-hit with 74 positive cases.