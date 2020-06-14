Team 'Goals'! Mexican Murdered Teen's Soccer Teammates Let Him Score One Last Time by Kicking The Ball Off His Coffin, Emotional Video Will Melt Your Hearts

An unusually brilliant scene was witnessed in Mexico after the murder of a 16-year-old teen. A teenager named Alexander Martinez lost his life after being shot by the police in a case of mistaken identity in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca. His funeral saw an unusual moment when his soccer teammates took his coffin to the exact same play where they used to play and made him score a goal. The team kicked the ball to his coffin, it hit and flipped back exactly at the goalpost, thus making him score his one last goal. Right after, the entire team gathered around and grieved for the loss. A video of this incidence is going viral on Twitter and it is so heartwarming. Funeral Service During Coronavirus Lockdown: From Car Rally Condolence Meet to Rolling Pulpits, Families Follow Social Distancing Guidelines During Pandemic (Watch Videos).

As reported by Reuters, it is not yet clear what caused his death but as per local media, he had gone out to buy soda and shot dead by the police in an apartment. His funeral service was attended by over 300 people and all his teammates huddled up around his coffin. His coffin had flowers draped on it with two soccer shirts. Martinez played for a team affiliated with Monterrey. A video of his last scoring goal is something that you don't see every day and it is melting people's hearts. George Floyd's Funeral: Pics and Emotional Videos From His Memorial Service That Spoke on The Need of Racial Equality.

Watch the Video Here:

#Oaxaca | #Cuenca 🎥 Compañeros de Alexander lo despiden, mete su último gol. pic.twitter.com/dJ9hY2DaTW — Noticias de Oaxaca | TVBUS (@tvbus) June 11, 2020

The video has got over 4.8 million views and it is making people sad and happy at the same time. It is indeed an emotional moment but the way they dealt with it is so very heartwarming. Check some reactions below:

Brilliant

Absolutely Brilliant! — Craig Sutcliffe (@craigy_73) June 13, 2020

Feel The Love

#Oaxaca | #Cuenca 🎥 Compañeros de Alexander lo despiden, mete su último gol. pic.twitter.com/dJ9hY2DaTW — Noticias de Oaxaca | TVBUS (@tvbus) June 11, 2020

Making People Weep

That made me tear up 😢❤️ — Katie Blaze, Recluse☂️🦇 (@katie_blaze) June 13, 2020

Got something in my eye... — Helen Goldsmith (@helen_goldsmith) June 13, 2020

Got something in my eye... — Helen Goldsmith (@helen_goldsmith) June 13, 2020

One Word, Bittersweet

This is the most bittersweet thing I’ve seen in a long time. — Tanny Bogus (@TannyBoguss) June 13, 2020

Brotherhood is Simply Amazing

This brotherhood is beautiful. — Ebegbare Ajiri (@Ajiricocoa) June 13, 2020

The Planning!

😭 The planning. The emotion. 😭 — Julia B. Nations (@JuliaBNations) June 13, 2020

Isn't it beautiful? The gesture has made more people around the world teary-eyed other than just friends and family. The brotherhood, team spirit is just commendable. The

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 10:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).