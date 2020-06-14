Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

Team 'Goals'! Mexican Murdered Teen's Soccer Teammates Let Him Score One Last Time by Kicking The Ball Off His Coffin, Emotional Video Will Melt Your Hearts

Viral Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 10:15 AM IST
A+
A-
Team 'Goals'! Mexican Murdered Teen's Soccer Teammates Let Him Score One Last Time by Kicking The Ball Off His Coffin, Emotional Video Will Melt Your Hearts
Murdered teenager goal (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

An unusually brilliant scene was witnessed in Mexico after the murder of a 16-year-old teen. A teenager named Alexander Martinez lost his life after being shot by the police in a case of mistaken identity in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca. His funeral saw an unusual moment when his soccer teammates took his coffin to the exact same play where they used to play and made him score a goal. The team kicked the ball to his coffin, it hit and flipped back exactly at the goalpost, thus making him score his one last goal. Right after, the entire team gathered around and grieved for the loss. A video of this incidence is going viral on Twitter and it is so heartwarming. Funeral Service During Coronavirus Lockdown: From Car Rally Condolence Meet to Rolling Pulpits, Families Follow Social Distancing Guidelines During Pandemic (Watch Videos).

As reported by Reuters, it is not yet clear what caused his death but as per local media, he had gone out to buy soda and shot dead by the police in an apartment. His funeral service was attended by over 300 people and all his teammates huddled up around his coffin. His coffin had flowers draped on it with two soccer shirts. Martinez played for a team affiliated with Monterrey. A video of his last scoring goal is something that you don't see every day and it is melting people's hearts. George Floyd's Funeral: Pics and Emotional Videos From His Memorial Service That Spoke on The Need of Racial Equality.

Watch the Video Here:

The video has got over 4.8 million views and it is making people sad and happy at the same time. It is indeed an emotional moment but the way they dealt with it is so very heartwarming. Check some reactions below:

Brilliant

Feel The Love

Making People Weep

One Word, Bittersweet

Brotherhood is Simply Amazing

The Planning! 

Isn't it beautiful? The gesture has made more people around the world teary-eyed other than just friends and family. The brotherhood, team spirit is just commendable. The

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 10:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
emotional video emotional videos Friendship Goals funeral video Mexico murder soccer Soccer Team south Mexico Teenager
You might also like
Indian-Origin UK Citizen Slams Indians for Supporting #BlackLivesMatter Movement, Shares Images of Gujarati Restaurant Meera's Village in Wembley Ransacked by BLM Protesters
World

Indian-Origin UK Citizen Slams Indians for Supporting #BlackLivesMatter Movement, Shares Images of Gujarati Restaurant Meera's Village in Wembley Ransacked by BLM Protesters
Little White Kids Doing Black Lives Matter Protest by Carrying Their Black Friends in a Toy Cart is The Cutest BLM Demonstration (Watch Viral Video)
Viral

Little White Kids Doing Black Lives Matter Protest by Carrying Their Black Friends in a Toy Cart is The Cutest BLM Demonstration (Watch Viral Video)
Black Lives Matter protester Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Participating With 10,000 People in a Rally Raising Concerns Over a Probable Second Wave of COVID-19
Viral

Black Lives Matter protester Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Participating With 10,000 People in a Rally Raising Concerns Over a Probable Second Wave of COVID-19
Jayamohan Thampi, Former Ranji Cricketer, Dead: Kerala Police Arrest His Son on Charges of Murder
Cricket

Jayamohan Thampi, Former Ranji Cricketer, Dead: Kerala Police Arrest His Son on Charges of Murder
Furious After Married Daughter Elopes, Father Kills Her Lover's Brother And Friend in Rajasthan
News

Furious After Married Daughter Elopes, Father Kills Her Lover's Brother And Friend in Rajasthan
Punjab Shocker: Woman Stabs 6-Year-Old Son to Death For Wanting to Spend More Time With Grandparents, Attempts Suicide
News

Punjab Shocker: Woman Stabs 6-Year-Old Son to Death For Wanting to Spend More Time With Grandparents, Attempts Suicide
Mallika Sherawat Steps Out For A Evening Jog With A Mask On (See Pics)
Bollywood

Mallika Sherawat Steps Out For A Evening Jog With A Mask On (See Pics)
George Floyd's Funeral: Pics and Emotional Videos From His Memorial Service That Spoke on The Need of Racial Equality
Viral

George Floyd's Funeral: Pics and Emotional Videos From His Memorial Service That Spoke on The Need of Racial Equality
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement