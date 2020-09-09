We are in a pandemic, time and again various videos and photos have come up that show COVIDIOTS blatantly risking their and everyone else’s lives. While health officials repeatedly urged people across the countries to follow COVID-19 guidelines and stay indoors as much as possible, there are a few who refuse to do so. Recently, a video of a woman saying she is infected with COVID-19, while at a Texas Tech University house party has gone viral. It is another instance of COVIDIOTS in this pandemic. The clip which was originally posted on Snapchat, was uploaded on Twitter showing a woman who admits that she has the coronavirus and turned the camera to show several other people partying in the backyard. #COVIDIOTS Memes Trend Online! Netizens Shame Britons After They Flock to Parks and Beaches Breaking Lockdown Protocols.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Don’t you have COVID?’ ‘Don’t you literally have COVID?’” the girl can be heard saying in the video. “Yes, I f*cking have COVID. The whole f*cking world has COVID,” she adds and pans the camera over to show the party’s attendees and says, “All of these people have COVID. So stop getting on my tip, stop getting on my tip. Like, I’m having a good time.” The video was posted by the unidentified girl on her Snapchat story. Someone recorded a phone while the video played on it and posted on Twitter, where it went viral. Journalist Takes Funny Interview Of Donkey, Gives Important Message to COVIDIOTS Roaming Outside Without Wearing Facemasks.

At the time of writing this, the video has garnered over 880,000 views on Twitter. Twitter user Taylor Smith, who uploaded the video said in her tweet that she does not know the person who claimed to have the virus, but appeared to refer to her as a Texas Tech student.

Watch the Video:

What’s happening at Texas Tech. Side note, I do not know this girl but she was brave enough to post this for others to see! If you are selfish like this with no regards for others safety, fuck off! pic.twitter.com/8K3G85Zkxk — taylor smith (@tayylorcsmith) September 5, 2020

As the video went viral, it prompted an investigation. The Texas Tech University Dean of Students office said in a tweet that it was investigating the video and the matter is being addressed by the Office of the Dean of Students and Student Conduct.

