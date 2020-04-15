Thank You Coronavirus Helpers Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Thanks the ‘Packaging, Shipping and Delivery Workers’ for Continuing Their Services During the Pandemic

Thank You Coronavirus Helpers Google Doodle (Photo Credits: Google)

The search engine giant continues its ‘Thank You Coronavirus Helpers’ Doodle series, this time lauding the delivery services. Every day Google is acknowledging all the professionals who are risking their lives by being in the frontlines and keeping us safe as we stay at home. Google’s ‘Thank You Coronavirus Helpers’ doodle series is a small way to say thanks to the people who put their lives on the line to save ours, every day. Today’s (April 15, 2020) doodle is dedicated to all the packaging, shipping and delivery workers. It is an adorable creation with Google’s ‘E’ is made as a delivery and shipping car. Thank You, Farmworkers and Farmers Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Appreciates the Saviours, Who Continue to Work to Feed us Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, in The Most Unique Way.

Ever since the novel coronavirus first outbreak in Wuhan, China, we have seen the medical staffers working round the clock, putting themselves in the risk of contracting the deadly virus. While they continue to save thousands of those infected by being in the frontlines, there are other services as well who are equally risking their lives. In Google’s latest doodle series, the search engine giant thanks to the packaging, shipping and delivery workers. Since many countries, affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, are under lockdown, essential services have been kept open. Thank You Coronavirus Helpers Google Doodle: Search Engine Says 'Thank You: Public Transportation Workers' Applauding Essential Services Continuing During COVID 19 Crisis.

People are urged to stay home as it is the only way to save oneself from catching the virus. In such cases, individuals order food and other important things online or via a call to get it delivered. All of those engaged in the delivery professionals, risking their lives, are delivering door to door, so that we do not have to leave the house. Google’s ‘G’ is sending the heart to ‘E’ which is an illustration of the shipment services’ cars, as the search giant extend their gratitude to the team of workers.

The coronavirus cases are increasing insanely. Close to 2 million people have been infected so far with more than 126,700 deaths. Scientists are struggling to find a vaccine as the battle to contain the spread of the virus continues.