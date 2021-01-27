The COVID-19 pandemic brought numerous restrictions with it. In a bid to stop the spread of the virus and with hopes to return back to normalcy, governments around the world have imposed stricter regulations. People are at confined indoors, large gatherings is a big NO, and more, life amid the pandemic is difficult. Whether our old ‘normal’ will ever be truly attainable is a topic of debate among scientists, rock band The Flaming Lips just redefined live concerts. The band hosted an exceptional ‘Space Bubble’ socially-distanced concert in Oklahoma, and music lovers seem to love the idea. The video of the music event has gone viral showing revellers in space bubbles and band members on their own bubbles enjoying the show in full spirit. The unique concert highlights if this is how the live music circuit will be revolutionised amid the COVID-19 concern.

Ever since the pandemic hit us, we only think when life will be back to normal. All we could do for now is revisiting our good old memories, when large gatherings were no big deal. Last month, pictures and videos of Wuhan’s nightlife went viral as the Chinese city is learning how to party again. How we hope to do the same again! The Flaming Lips’ live concert seems to give new hope and a great idea to enjoy music events too, while still following the COVID-19 measures.

According to reports, The Flaming Lips show accommodated about 100 bubbles, holding up to three people each, with the band inside their own capsules. The concept came from frontman Wayne Coyne, who often rolls over the crown in a zorb ball during the rock band’s gigs. Inside each bubble, there was a high-frequency supplemental speaker—which helped prevent the sound being muffled, water bottle, a battery-operated fan, a towel and an ‘I gotta go pee/ hot in here’ sign. New Year Celebrations in Goa: Carefree Tourists and Locals Party and Welcome 2021 Despite COVID-19 Threat, Social Distancing Norms Go For a Toss.

Watch Video of The Flaming Lips' Space Bubble Concert!

American rock band The Flaming Lips staged concerts where they put themselves and their audience in protective ‘space bubbles.’ Each of the 100 plastic bubbles were capable of holding a maximum of three people https://t.co/mFru8zVBKg pic.twitter.com/t8wNKnNEfp — Reuters (@Reuters) January 27, 2021

Whenever any party attendee would feel too hot, the bubble was refilled with cool air using a leaf blower. Those who needed the bathroom was escorted by venue staff, once they had put on a mask and stepped outside of the bubble. BBC noted that the band held a test run for the concerts in October after debuting the idea in a one-song performance for Stephen Colbert’s US chat show, in June, 2020. The Space Bubble concerts were originally scheduled for early December, but was postponed because of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the Oklahoma metro area. Naughty in N’awlins Turn COVID-19 Spreader Event! 41 Swingers Test Positive for the Virus After Attending New Orleans Sex Convention.

The show saw the rock band playing classics including Do You Realize, She Don't Use Jelly and Race For The Prize. Clapping was replaced by people punching on their bubble. It is so creative and the concert raises the question if other bands could replicate the experience. If followed the reasonable precautions and a right venue is found, this could be the new ‘normal’ for live music circuits.

