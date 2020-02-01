TikTok Video of Canadian Teenager Getting a WHOLE Harmonica Stuck Inside Her Mouth Goes Viral (Photo Credits: TikTok)

It is 2020, and no, we're not bringing to you news about flying cars or a solution to poverty. We're here with a viral TikTok video that has gathered the world's attention RN. While you thought musical instruments were to play, a viral video sees Mollie O’Brien flaunting her unique talent by squeezing in a whole harmonica inside her mouth. The video of her has now taken over the internet churning out different kinds of reactions online. In an attempt to entertain her cousin, O'Brien inserted a whole harmonica inside her mouth only to realise that it was impossible for her to take the musical instrument out. Swag Walk is the New TikTok Trend: Watch Viral Videos of Girls Striding in Style.

In the video, you can see the girl frustrated with a whole harmonica stuck in her mouth. She captioned the video with "going to cheo(is a hospital in Canada) to get my harmonica removed..." and the background lyrics "I just did a bad thing, I regret the thing I did, and you're wondering what it is", also says quite a story. TikTok Girls Are Dancing Their Hearts Out to Voicemails They Received From Exes, Watch Viral Videos.

Watch video:

One TikTok user commented: "Nurse: So what's the problem here? Patient: *cries in harmonica*". Some reports have it that she went to the dentist to get the musical instrument removed and now she is fine.