Time magazine has removed its logo from the cover for the first time in 97 years. In its place, is written 'Vote'. The issue dated November 2 features artwork by the artist Shepard Fairey. It shows a woman wearing a bandana as facemask with the word 'Vote' written on it showing the ballot box. He described the artwork as a display of individual "voice and power by voting." Edward Felsenthal, Time’s editor-in-chief and chief executive, wrote in a note that the upcoming elections are “arguably as consequential a decision as any of us has ever made at the ballot box.” As the new Time cover went viral, people appreciated their stand and praises began to flood social media platforms. Many took to Twitter lauding their creative cover page. US Presidential election 2020 will be held on November 3. Did Time Magazine Predict COVID-19? The 2009 Edition Cover Saying 'Why You'll Be Wearing Masks Again' Surfaces on Twitter.

Explaining the new cover, the magazine reads, "Few events will shape the world to come more than the result of the upcoming US presidential election. To mark this historic moment, arguably as consequential a decision as any of us has ever made at the ballot box, we have for the first time in our nearly 100-year history replaced our logo on the cover of our US edition with the imperative for all of us to exercise the right to vote." Meanwhile, Twitter is filled with people praising the magazine for using the medium to deliver the right message to the masses at the right time. From Storm, Flooding to Drowning! TIME Magazine's Creative Cover Series Show US President Donald Trump Being Submerged in Water in Oval Office.

Impressive artwork and that new cover - VOTE this TIME. #ItMatters #Election2020 #Time keeps on surprising us with innovative way to convey the message. #MyFavourite #magazine — Samir Maniar (@samirmaniar) October 22, 2020

Loving the cover of Time magazine for election week. First time they’ve replaced their logo in 100 years #vote pic.twitter.com/hyORlMPczm — Kay Sidebottom 🌿🕷 (@KaySocLearn) October 23, 2020

This is the first time the TIME magazine logo has ever been replaced on its cover. I agree! VOTE! For the planet! 🌎#WhySettle #HawkinsWalker2020 #GreenParty pic.twitter.com/VUSP1OOQ9i — Leftward Swing 🌹🌻 (@LeftwardSwing) October 22, 2020

Unique cover of @TIME Magazine this week, Appeal for Vote against @realDonaldTrump Quite an extraordinary approach to journalism in the Trumpian time when social democrats are hoping for the removal of Donald from the @WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/mLRcgJo1sH — Frank Huzur (@frankhuzur) October 22, 2020

First TIME Magazine cover without the name @TIME - brilliant! Recognizable without, and worth framing for sure! #VOTE pic.twitter.com/QGQLOrhS4n — Mia Olson (@MiaLisaOlson) October 23, 2020

The special issue is focused on what the magazine reads as 'The Great Reset' and is published in partnership with the World Economic Forum. It also includes a guide on how to vote safely. Fairey, the artist who designed the cover had designed the iconic “hope” and “change” posters used by former President Barack Obama in his 2008 campaign.

Felsenthal further in the magazine states, "We stand at a rare moment, one that will separate history into before and after for generations. It is the kind of moment in which readers across the country and around the world have always turned to TIME. We thank you for doing so now."

