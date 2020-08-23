Tower Bridge in London, is one of the most famous spots. First built in 1894, it has become an iconic symbol of London, thanks to its Victorian Gothic design. However, the bridge faced a mechanical fault that caused it stuck in an open position, reportedly for more than an hour, leaving hundreds of people and vehicles stranded in central London. The famous crossing failed to close, after it allowed a ship to pass along the River Thames. The incident happened on August 22, during the afternoon time. Pictures and videos were posted on social media that show how the two arms of the iconic bridge at different angles, stuck open, with witnesses reporting they did not come down at the same time and the fault caused traffic gridlock. Royal Baby Makes London Bridge Among Other Landmarks Turn Blue.

The historic bascule-and-suspension bridge failed to close after reopening to allow ships to pass underneath. The city of London Police also tweeted that the bridge was closed to pedestrians and traffic. Mechanics immediately rushed to the spot to fix it. The bridge connects the Square Mile financial district to Southwark. According to media reports, the bridge remained stuck open for at least an hour, and eventually, it got fixed and was reopened. People posted pictures and videos on social media that show how the iconic bridge in London failed to close. Britain’s Iconic Beefeaters, Who Guard Tower of London, Facing Job Cuts Due to Global Coronavirus Pandemic.

View Pics of Tower Bridge Stuck Open

Breaking News! Tower Bridge has got stuck 😯 It’s not often that it happens and we’re sure it’ll be fixed soon 🤞 Great photos from our crew 🚤 @TowerBridge pic.twitter.com/RCjMwOJNdD — ThamesRIBExperience (@ThamesRIBExp) August 22, 2020

Watch Video:

#TowerBridge was raised to allow this boat through, and we followed it through. I've just been under Tower Bridge, which was raised - That will probably never ever happen again in my lifetime! pic.twitter.com/xhZ6xVw4Xa — Tim Blazey (@timblazey) August 22, 2020

Here's Another Video:

Even Tower Bridge has given up on 2020. pic.twitter.com/QU6L2DxpKp — Jamie Bolton (@JamieBolton) August 22, 2020

It Remained Stuck Open!

Watch Video of How the Bridge Got Fixed

This is not the first time, when the bridge was closed for public. BBC noted that in 2005, police closed the bridge for about ten hours after a technical problem meant the arts could not be lowered. Tower Bridge is a world-famous symbol of London, and it is accessible to both vehicles and pedestrians.

