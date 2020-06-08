Hello Monday! Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Monday is no different than any other day. We are all under lockdown, staying at home to help slow down the COVID-19 spread but this time has brought all of us more together than ever all thanks to social media. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and other social media platforms if used correctly can bring is some important changes in society. So while you maintain social distancing, come closer on social media via posts, pictures, videos and memes. We bring to you this live blog to keep you updated with everything that does rounds on social media. Today on this fine Tuesday morning, netizens are posting Good Morning wishes other than motivational thoughts and inspirational quotes.

Posts under #MondayMorning, #MondayMotivation and #MondayThoughts have taken over Twitter. But as the day progresses we will keep you updated with stories happening around the world. It is World Oceans Day today and many infographics are being shared on social media. It is also World Brain Tumor Day and many posts about the deadly condition has its own share of space online.

When it comes to celeb birthdays it is Shilpa Shetty's birthday today and fans have taken over Twitter to wish the beauty. While these are early trends we will update you with everything going viral, from funny memes, GIFs, trending stories, latest tweets and Facebook posts. We will also bring to you heartwarming stories and new memes. Stay tuned to this live blog to know about stories happening around the world.