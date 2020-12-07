Happy Monday! We are not sure how many of you are actually up for a happy Monday today. But to begin your day on a positive note, we bring you some #MondayMotivation and #MondayThoughts which is already trending on Twitter. Netizens are sharing positive and motivational quotes to begin their day. These are among the top trends of the day. Throughout the day, we will keep you updated with all the related trends, funny memes and viral videos of the day. May you start positively with these good morning wishes and images.

December 7 marks a few important events. It is Bhairava Ashtami or Kalabhairava Jayanti today, a religious festival observed by the Hindus. It also marks the International Civil Aviation Day. It is the National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, Letter Writing Day, National Cotton Candy Day, Walt Disney Day today. If any of these events trend largely on social media we will include them here. Besides these, if we have missed out on any major events we will keep you updated on them here.

The whole idea of this section is to keep you updated with the social media updates and happenings from around the world. It could newest meme trends, a general topic of discussion, Christmas vibes and decorations, 2021 plans and all that as 2020 nears the end. With a few hashtags it is possible to know what is trending where and why. Through this section we will try and get you hourly updates on what's buzzing where. It could be silly animal videos, viral pictures or some good vibes scenario amid all that is happening around us. So stay tuned with this section to know what is happening, trending topics, funny memes and viral videos online. Have a happy Monday!