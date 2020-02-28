It is finally Friday and social media users cannot contain their happiness. People have taken to the internet sharing their Friday evening plans. After a tiring week, people are glad that they finally get time to spend with their loved ones. Social media users have taken to the internet sharing their motivational quotes and inspirational stories with the hashtags #FridayFeeling an #FridayThoughts. And as the day progresses, we promise to keep you updated with trending stories from across the globe.

February 28 marks various festivals and events across the world. It is the death anniversary of the first President of India Rajendra Prasad who was also a renowned teacher. His birthday is celebrated as Teacher's Day on September 5 in India. February 28 is also National Science Day in India. It is celebrated to mark the discovery of the Raman effect by Indian physicist Sir C V Raman on February 28, 1928. For his discovery, Sir CV Raman was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930. It is also the birthday of some celebrities like Hazel Keech, David Willey and John Turturro.

In the age of social media, people are bombarded with an influx of information. In such times it is important to pick and differentiates the good from the bad. The anonymity of social media brings along a lot of fake news also making the good news slip down the carpet. Stay tuned with his live blog for updates on authentic stories happening around the world. Meanwhile, we wish you a Happy Friday and hope you have a great weekend ahead.