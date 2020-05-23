Good morning folks! Finally, the weekend has arrived and netizens couldn't be happier. People have taken to social media platforms greeting each other a Happy Saturday. Some are sharing inspirational thoughts & motivational goal on Twitter using the hashtag #SaturdayThoughts and #Saturdayinspirations. As the day progresses, we promise to keep you updated with everything trending on social media platforms. From funny memes, trending stories, viral videos, latest tweets, hilarious GIFs, stay tuned to this live blog to know about everything happening on the internet.

May 23 marks various festivals and events around the world. The day marks World Turtle Day which creates awareness about turtles and tortoise. It highlights the loss of their habitat especially due to human activities. The day also marks International Day to End Obstetric Fistula. Muslims in various parts of the countries will be celebrating Eid 2020 today, while others will be waiting to spot the crescent moon today. May 23 also marks the birthdays of celebrities & popular figures including Maharani Gayatri Devi, James Charles (YouTuber), Samir Kochhar, Sugandha Mishra and Bray Wyatt among others.

In the day of social media, it is also impossible to not know about trending topics. Anything & everything has the capability to go viral in no time. Hence, during the times of COVID-19, we urge you to not forward unverified information. Let's fight this virus together and follow the necessary steps to curb the spread of the disease. Stay home & stay safe. We wish you a Happy Saturday and a great weekend ahead! Meanwhile, stay tuned to this live blog to be atop the social media trends.