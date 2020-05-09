Good morning folks! It's yet another weekend and netizens couldn't be happier. As coronavirus lockdown has confined most people to their homes, quite a lot of them are working from homes. And hence, the weekend brings quite a lot of happiness as they get more time to spend with their loved ones. Some have taken to Twitter sending each other 'Good Morning' wishes. People are also sharing inspirational quotes and motivational quotes with the hashtags #SaturdayMotivation and #SaturdayThoughts. As the day progresses, we promise to keep you updated with everything on social media. From funny memes, hilarious GIFs, viral videos, latest tweets and Facebook posts, stay tuned with this live blog to know about the trends on social media platforms.

May 9 marks various festivals and events across countries. Europe Day is celebrated on May 9 by the European Union. The first recognition of Europe Day was by the Council of Europe, introduced in 1964. Saturday also marks Gopal Krishna Gokhale Jayanti which marks the birth anniversary of Indian liberal political leader and social reformer during the Indian Independence Movement. It is also the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap, the 13th king of Mewar, a region in north-western India in the present-day state of Rajasthan.

World Migratory Bird Day which highlights the importance of the migration of birds. The day also marks the birthdays of celebrities and popular figures like Sai Pallavi, Simi Chahal (Punjabi Actress), Naha Bamb (TV Actress), Rosario Dawson, Albert Finney, James L. Brooks and Billy Joel. Stay tuned with this blog to be updated on various things appearing across countries. We wish you a Happy Saturday and a great weekend ahead.