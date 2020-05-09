X Æ A-12 Funny Memes Are Here to Stay! Check out Some of the Hilarious Jokes About the Quirky Name of Elon Musk And Grimes' Son That's Got Netizens Vibin'
Funny X Æ A-12 Memes Are Here to Stay (Photo Credits: Twitter)

X Æ A-12 memes are here to stay! Ever since Elon Musk's girlfriend Grimes has given birth to their first child and revealed his unique name, people have been flooding social media with funny memes and jokes. Initially, Musk left all of us speculating the meaning and pronunciation newborn son's name aka X Æ A-12. While the answer has been finally revealed, the memes haven't stopped coming in. So X Æ A-12 is pronounced as ‘X Ash A Twelve’, as revealed by Musk himself in a recent podcast interview with comedian Joe Rogan. But right from alien jokes to robot references, netizens cannot stop vibin'!

Netizens have taken to Twitter to share their own versions of the name as well as hilarious memes using pictures of robots and aliens. Right from making jokes about X Æ A-12's childhood shenanigans to his adulthood, memers have though about everything but with the funniest results. Take a look some of the best X Æ A-12 memes:

While revealing his son's name during the podcast,  Musk said that the name is spelt as it looks. Musk described that the name is pronounced as it looks, ‘X Ash A Twelve’. He said that it is pretty much similar to what Grimes had revealed on her Twitter account. Musk explained, "I mean it's just X, the letter X. And then the AE is like pronounced ‘ash’."